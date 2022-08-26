Boulder City NV purchased new Tesla police vehicles

By

Boulder City, Nevada, purchased a new fleet of Tesla vehicles for its police department. The city announced the new purchase on its Facebook page, saying that although it’s a leader in energy production, it is now cutting down on fossil fuel consumption.

The city purchased the Tesla Model Y vehicles with a small portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city also shared that this was a strategic decision since the department is the largest gas user in the city.

‘The patrol cars you typically see currently have a 9-12 month waitlist for the same approximate vehicle costs, so this was a strategic decision. The PD is the biggest gas user in the city, and this decision focused on long-term savings for our residents and environmentally supportive efforts.)”

Teslarati reached out to the Boulder City Police Department with a couple of questions. One thing we’d love to know is how many Model Ys did the department add to its fleet.

Many police departments across the U.S. have been adding Tesla and other electric vehicles to their fleets over the past few years. In Missouri, the Linn Creek Police Department added a Tesla Model 3 to its fleet, however, it was a heavily thought upon decision. Chief Jeff Christiansen studied the costs of other vehicles and even looked at fixing up older police vehicles before considering buying a Tesla.

One of the key benefits for police departments with Teslas added to their fleets is financial savings. Although adding a Tesla to the fleet is a financial decision that is hotly debated, the savings have proven to outweigh the initial costs.

This has been proven true for the Westport Police Department in Connecticut. Last year, the department released a financial analysis that showed massive savings after it purchased a Tesla Model 3 for police use.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

Your feedback is important. If you have any comments, or concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @JohnnaCrider1

Boulder City NV purchased new Tesla police vehicles