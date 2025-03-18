As it turns out, news of Tesla’s demand death in Germany have been widely exaggerated. This is highlighted by the same poll that was used to frame the narrative that 94% of car buyers will not buy a Tesla in Germany.

So no, Tesla is not done in Germany. Nowhere close.

The Survey and the Reports

A look at the Tesla news cycle over the past few days would show that one of the biggest stories about the electric vehicle maker involved the results of a survey from German publication t-online. As per the reports, a survey of over 100,000 t-online readers has shown that 94% were not willing to buy a Tesla, and only a minuscule 3% were still willing to consider a vehicle from the American EV maker.

t-online’s report on its survey, as well as articles that cited the study, related the alleged drop in Tesla interest in Germany to Elon Musk’s conservative politics. However, the survey itself received polarizing reactions among social media users since its respondents were self-selected. The poll also seemed open to everyone globally, so its results may not have been the most accurate.

These concerns, of course, were largely ignored and dismissed as the complaints of Tesla “cult” members or “stans,” as critics stated on social media. Unfortunately for Elon Musk/Tesla critics, it appears that t-online‘s Tesla poll is not done telling its story just yet.

Ongoing Survey, Drastically Different Results

While t-online published its article about Tesla’s alleged decline in Germany after the study passed 100,000 responses, the survey itself was actually left open. Thus, despite articles stating that Tesla is done in Germany already spreading online, t-online’s survey was still gathering data from respondents. Interestingly enough, the survey started showing a drastically different narrative once it started getting more respondents.

As of writing, a total of 439,111 respondents have participated in t-online’s Tesla survey. As of writing, 307,119 readers, or 69.9% of the study’s overall respondents, stated that they would still buy a Tesla. A total of 128,643 readers, or 29.3% of the study’s respondents, stated that they would “absolutely no way” consider a Tesla. A total of 3,296 t-online readers, or 0.8% of the survey’s current respondents, stated that they “do not know” if they would like to buy a Tesla.

Keeping Things in Perspective

While one could argue that the current findings of the survey are probably astroturfed by Tesla “stans” or “cult” members, the fact remains that the poll itself was flawed to begin with. Its self-selected respondents could have been affected by bias, and the fact that it seemed open to all users across the globe suggests that the study may not have accurately represented Germany’s car buying public at all.

With this in mind, it would be unreasonable to argue that t-online‘s poll was completely accurate up to its first 100,000 respondents but inaccurate when more respondents answered the survey. The reports that emerged from the first 100,000 respondents of the poll concluded that Tesla was finished in Germany. Following the same logic, one could argue that such reports were premature, and based on updated data from the same survey, Tesla still enjoys majority support in Germany.