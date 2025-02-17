BYD aims to debut solid-state EV battery in 2027

By

Chinese automaker BYD has shared plans to debut initial demos of a solid state electric vehicle (EV) battery by 2027, according to one of the company’s top executives.

Sun Huajun, Chief Technical Officer of BYD’s battery business, last week said that the automaker would begin “demonstration use” of solid-state batteries by 2027, as stated during a forum and reported by CnEVPost. While the executive said he doesn’t expect large-scale adoption of solid-state EV batteries to take hold until 2030, he also highlights that other makers in the industry are developing the tech at a similar pace to BYD.

Eventually, Huajun says he expects the cost of solid-state ternary batteries to become comparable to liquid ternary batteries, though reaching volume production is expected to take at least a few years.

Solid-state EV batteries are expected to have substantially increased energy density, ultimately offering better driving range along with faster charging times.

Currently, BYD is the world’s second-largest battery maker behind Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., which is also based in China. Last year, BYD installed a total battery capacity of 153.7 GWh across its products for a 17.2 percent global market share, following CATL which held about 37.9 percent of the market.

READ MORE ABOUT BYD: BYD experimenting with humanoid robots

CATL is also one of many companies developing solid-state batteries, though Chief Scientist Wu Kai said last April that it was expecting to continue facing issues with mass production of the battery chemistry. Like BYD, however, CATL is expecting to begin its rollout of solid-state batteries in 2027, starting with very low volume.

Other automotive giants including Honda, Toyota, and Volkswagen have shared plans to produce solid-state EV batteries, though development has been slow going.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

BYD aims to debut solid-state EV battery in 2027