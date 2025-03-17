Tesla and Arevon team up on 172-Megapack solar plus project

Two of the top Tesla executives recently spoke about the Cybercab in an interview with a longtime manufacturing industry expert, sharing details about the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) battery pack size, range, and more.

On Monday, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy and Senior Design Executive Franz von Holzhausen told manufacturing industry veteran Sandy Munro that Tesla is targeting a battery pack of under 50kWh for the Cybercab, with “close to” 300 miles of real-world range. This would make the two-seater more efficient than any other EV currently in production, partially due to the two-seater’s highly-aerodynamic design.

Munro says he was expecting a battery pack ranging from 55kWh to 60 kWh, noting how much smaller Tesla is aiming to go. Before revealing the range targets, Moravy also detailed how the Cybercab’s aero wheel covers offer optimal aerodynamics to contribute to the impressive efficiency level.

“As much as Franz hates door handles, I hate the wheel-tire interaction, and this is really the best way for us to get the most aerodynamic wheel-tire we could get,” Moravy explains.

From the wheel covers to the overall design, however, von Holzhausen explains how much thought has gone into making the vehicle so efficient—even down to its shape.

“This car is actually really unique in terms of its teardrop shape,” von Holzhausen said. “It’s actually quite narrow in the rear compared to the front. Obviously, you covered the discs, but the aero efficiency is a huge factor in getting to higher range with a smaller battery pack.”

The fact that the vehicle only has two seats also contributes to some of the design choices Tesla was able to implement, as the executive continues to explain.

“Really, because it’s a two-seater we were able to really narrow the hips on this car, and when you come to the rear, you actually start to see how narrow it is, but it’s not unattractive,” he adds.

🚨 Lars Moravy, Tesla's VP of Vehicle Engineering, says the Cybercab is not "painted" and they developed a new process where the polyurethane paint is injected into the panel at the same time as manufacturing (via Ride the Lightning podcast)

Moravy reiterates that Tesla is already starting to install production equipment for the Cybercab at Gigafactory Texas, which was revealed in a shareholder’s letter in late January. He also echoes plans that Tesla is aiming for prototype builds for the Cybercab by this summer, along with a launch event around early 2026.

In recent weeks, increasing numbers of Cybercabs have also been seen testing at Giga Texas, and longtime drone pilot and factory observer Joe Tegtmeyer said that he saw as many as six driving around the site on Monday.

Last month, Moravy also alluded to plans to make the Cybercab “road-trip-capable,” going long distances with wireless charging along the way to make it completely autonomous for passengers.

Along with talking about the Cybercab’s super-efficient design, the two executives also reiterate discussions about the art deco-inspired design of the robotaxi and the larger Robovan, both of which were unveiled in an event in October. Munro and the executives also go on to sit inside the Robovan while talking a bit about its design.

