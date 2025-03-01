Tesla launches 100+ Supercharger partnership with this fast food chain

By

Tesla is set to deploy Supercharger stations across locations of a U.S. fast food chain, after the two companies this week discussed the idea of locking in a partnership.

Steak ‘n Shake has asked Tesla to put in over 100 Supercharger locations at its restaurants in the U.S., after an exchange between CEO Elon Musk and the restaurant’s social media account on X this week. Tesla says that it has already gotten six of the company’s sites signed, with over 20 already in design review.

“Let’s lock in those layouts Steak ‘n Shake 👀,” Tesla’s charging account wrote on Thursday.

In response, the company’s X account said the company should “consider all sites approved,” along with suggesting that the two companies partner for more than 100 locations.

Tesla has also been working on a Supercharger diner and drive-in movie theater location in Los Angeles, which originated from a conversation on what was then called Twitter in 2018. The company initially broke ground on the diner and drive-in movie theater site in September 2023, and while it hasn’t yet disclosed when the diner would be opened, it’s been looking closer than ever in recent weeks, and Tesla has already started preparing a mobile app for the location.

The company is also preparing to begin rolling out its V4 Supercharger cabinets this year, which will offer faster charging speeds for compatible vehicles. Earlier this month, Tesla’s Director of Charging for North America Max de Zegher estimated that Supercharger installations of the V4 stall cost less than $40,000 per stall, despite being the company’s next-generation option and offering up to 500kW charging speeds with the eventual use of V4 cabinets.

The executive has also highlighted how the company’s pre-fabricated Supercharger units, constructed as groups of four at its Gigafactory in Buffalo, New York, help accelerate the production and deployment of the charging equipment, along with cutting costs.

