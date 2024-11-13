BYD to face Tesla in new market [Feature]

By

BYD will be facing Tesla in a new market: South Korea. The Chinese automaker recently announced it would enter South Korea’s passenger car market next year.

On Wednesday, November 13, BYD’s Korean sales subsidiary—BYD Korea—announced it “completed review to release passenger car brands in the domestic market.” BYD entered the South Korean market in 2016 with commercial vehicles like buses, forklifts, and trucks. In early 2025, BYD Korea will enter South Korea’s passenger car market.

“To meet the high expectations of Korean consumers, we conducted in-depth evaluations with experienced employees and partners.

We are meticulously preparing to establish a brand that can earn the trust of Korean customers by leveraging our global success and cutting-edge technology, said Cho In-chul, the head of BYD Korea’s passenger car division.

BYD Korean is already working on establishing regional sales and service as well as recruiting staff for its foray into South Korea’s passenger car market. It must also obtain vehicle certifications, finalize marketing plans, and conduct employee training.

BYD vs Tesla

BYD has been pitted against Tesla several times in the last few years. However, it is important to note that BYD sells all kinds of new energy cars, including full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

According to local media outlets, Chinese brands have had difficulty breaking into the South Korean passenger car market. Chinese new energy vehicle brands have struggled to win consumer hearts in South Korea due to concerns over quality and safety issues.

However, Tesla’s cars from Giga Shanghai have been doing well in the South Korean market and might have helped boost Chinese EV imports. Data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) showed that Chinese EV imports reached $848 million in the first seven months of 2024. Electric vehicles made in China accounted for 66% of total EV imports in South Korea, primarily attributed to the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, which are competitively priced.

BYD is expected to launch its electric compact SUV, the Atto 3, and midsize EV sedan, the Seal, in South Korea. It has already obtained environmental certification for Atto 3 from South Korea’s Ministry of Environment. The company is still waiting for the BYD Seal’s certification.

The BYD Seal is expected to compete with the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai IONIQ 6 in South Korea, both strong rivals in the market.

“We have thoroughly examined (the Korean passenger car market) with employees and partners with diverse experiences to meet the high expectations of Korean consumers.

“We will strive to become a trusted brand among Korean consumers with our successful global expansion strategy and outstanding technology,” commented Cho.

