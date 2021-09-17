Chevy Bolt EV fires grab Jay Leno’s attention who says EVs are here to stay

By

Jay Leno loves automobiles, you can easily decipher that based on his massive collection of cars that peaks at over 300 units. A supporter of all things that have four wheels and an engine, electric cars are among Leno’s favorite. Despite the recent publicity that has gravitated toward the Chevrolet Bolt EV fires, Leno’s point of view on EVs hasn’t changed much. He knows that they’re here to stay, and he did some pretty awesome advocating for EVs while talking to Shepard Smith.

“The last days of old technology are always better than the first days of new technology, but we’re beyond the first days of new technology,” Leno said on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith.

Of course, EVs have become more popular over the past several years. However, they still make up around 3% of the U.S. market share, which is not a massive number, obviously. It is important to remember the transition to electrification is still young. “I mean, the electric car is here to stay. I predict a child born today will probably drive in a gasoline-powered car about as often as you would drive in a car with a stick shift now,” the former late-night TV show legend said.

However, recent reports of the Chevy Bolt EV fires have caused more mainstream media mishaps. Unfortunately, the Bolt EV has been subjected to several recalls from GM over faulty battery cells that have caused fires. Recent reports state that GM has advised owners to not park within 50 feet of other cars to avoid a potential disaster in case of a spontaneous fire. While GM has extended battery replacements for a significant number of Bolt EVs in the past weeks, Leno advocated how much safer EV fires are than gas-powered car fires.

“I mean the advantage, if there is one, to an EV fire is, it doesn’t blow up,” he said. “You’re in it, you smell something, there’s smoke, and then it doesn’t go up in a ball the way a gasoline car would. That’s not to say it’s not dangerous and, hopefully, they’ll fix the problem.”

GM plans to recall over 73,000 bolts off the road to deal with the battery issues. The project will cost over $1.8 billion between battery replacements and routine servicing to fix the problems. Additionally, GM announced that it had halted Bolt production as a precaution.

Leno’s newest season of his TV program, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” premieres next Wednesday at 10 PM EST on CNBC. This season is set to include several interesting clips, including footage of the Tesla Model S Plaid breaking the 1/4-mile record for a production vehicle at Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California.

