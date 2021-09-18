Tesla ends Referral Program that gives owners Supercharging miles, other rewards

By

Tesla has officially ended its Referral Program, which provides owners with Supercharging miles and the opportunity to earn other rewards.

The referral program applied to any vehicle and solar panel purchases and would provide both the customer and Tesla with advantages. Owners were able to work their way up to cool prizes like a next-gen Tesla Roadster, drives in the Tesla Semi, and of course, 1,000 free Supercharging miles when a vehicle was purchased using their referral code. It helped Tesla boost sales and gain a widespread consumer base while rewarding those who spread the word and convinced others to drive sustainably.

However, Tesla has now ended the program as of September 18, 2021.

On the company’s website, Tesla said:

“As of September 18, 2021, vehicle products, and solar panels are no longer eligible for Referral awards.”

The only product that will now help owners gain rewards is the Solar Roof, which will provide the referer with $500 of credit. Tesla said:

“Friends and family who order Solar Roof through your referral link can earn $500 upon permission to operate, while also reducing reliance on the grid and producing clean solar energy. You will earn $500 for each Solar Roof referral.”

The program may have been halted due to Tesla’s demand. While the program was geared toward increasing the company’s sales through referrals, Tesla’s demand has skyrocketed to the point that some vehicles are sold out for the rest of the year. While it is advantageous for customers to earn rewards for helping Tesla sell cars and other products, there comes a point where it becomes a financial liability, and perhaps it has reached that point. Free Supercharging miles undoubtedly were a great advantage to have for owners, especially influencers who were able to accumulate enough miles to outlast their vehicle.

“We would like to thank all the loyal Tesla supporters, who help us every day to achieve our mission by sharing their enthusiasm for Tesla with friends and family,” the company said. “In 2020 alone, Tesla owners helped accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by avoiding 5.0 million metric tons of CO2e emissions.”

Tesla owners who still have Supercharging miles will be able to use them. Unfortunately, due to the termination of the program, no more miles will be earned through referrals.

