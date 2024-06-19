Dubai Police’s Tesla Cybertruck cruiser on display to the public this week

By

The Tesla Cybertruck may be a very polarizing vehicle, but even its harshest critics can’t deny the fact that the brutalist all-electric pickup truck has become a celebrity of sorts. Some might flat-out hate the Cybertruck for various reasons, but the fact remains that it is currently the world’s most unique vehicle on the road.

And as could be seen in an announcement from the Dubai Police, unique vehicles deserve some special attention. The Dubai Police recently made headlines after it announced that it was including a Tesla Cybertruck as part of its tourist luxury patrol fleet. The vehicle was even photographed escorting Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

WooW ! 📸 📐🇦🇪



Dubai Police is giving you an opportunity to take photos with the luxury security patrol 'Tesla @Cybertruck' in front of the Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall.



📅 Tuesday, June 18th, and will continue for 4 consecutive days, from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/N65Yvbplp0 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) June 17, 2024

As per the Dubai Police on social media, the public has the chance to check out and take photos with the Cybertruck cruiser while the vehicle is on display in front of the Dubai Ice Rink at the Dubai Mall. The Cybertruck will be at the location for four consecutive days starting Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The vehicle is open for photos from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“Seize the chance to explore and take commemorative photos with the luxury security patrol ‘Tesla Cybertruck’ in front of the Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall. This will take place on Tuesday, June 18th, and will continue for four consecutive days, from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM,” the Dubai Police wrote in its social media posts.

One could state that the Tesla Cybertruck is a pretty good fit for a police vehicle. Being an all-electric pickup truck, it’s large size and brutalist lines give it a strong, daunting presence on the road. It’s a very quick and capable vehicle as well, thanks to Tesla’s trademark powertrain efficiency and tech innovations.

Dubai Police’s Tesla Cybertruck cruiser on display to the public this week