Electrify America announces adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS)

Elon Musk’s “NACS Coalition” just got one of its biggest members yet. In a recent announcement, Electrify America stated that it would be adding the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) to its fast charging networks in the United States and Canada.

Electrify America noted that its adoption of NACS is part of its efforts to “broaden charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) drivers today and in the future.” This bodes well for electric vehicle owners in the United States and Canada, considering that Electrify America’s network is quite substantial.

In a press release, Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America, noted that since the early days of the rapid charging network, the company had been focused on providing an inclusive and open rapid charging system for customers.

“Since our founding, we have focused on building an inclusive and open hyper-fast charging network to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to support industry-wide standards that increase vehicle interoperability and streamline public charging,” Barrosa said.

It should be noted that Electrify America will still be providing Combined Charging System (CCS-1) connectors throughout its network, even as the adoption of NACS is ramped. Electrify America also stated that it would work to offer a NACS connector option at existing and future charging stations by 2025. By doing so, the network could make charging even more convenient for EV owners.

Electrify America is working with The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) and SAE International. Electrify America is also participating in the newly created National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX), which is aimed at strengthening the national charging infrastructure.

So far, Electrify America’s rapid charging network has over 850 charging stations with around 4,000 individual chargers across the United States and Canada. The stalls are capable of providing 150 kW and 350 kW, which are some of the fastest charging speeds currently offered to consumers today.

