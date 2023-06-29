By

Tesla and Volkswagen are in talks for the German automaker to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Tesla has already struck deals with several automakers in the past month as companies looking to transition to a higher volume of EV sales are attempting to expand the available network of chargers for their customers.

Tesla operates the most expansive EV charging network in the world with its Supercharger Network, which is comprised of over 45,000 stalls globally.

Volkswagen could potentially join Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Volvo, and Polestar in adopting the NACS connector. It would ideally be an identical deal that other automakers have struck with Tesla: access to 12,000 Supercharger locations in North America starting next year and vehicles to be equipped with the NACS connector in 2025.

Vehicles sold before the companies transition to the NACS connector would come with an adapter that would enable Supercharger access.

Volkswagen is in talks with Tesla already, according to a report from Reuters. The automaker said in a statement that it is mulling its options:

“Volkswagen Group and its brands are currently evaluating the implementation of the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its North American customers.”

Most recently, Volvo and Polestar have chosen to adopt NACS for their electric vehicles. Other companies have yet to commit, but they are interested in potentially adopting the connector as it would help expand charging options.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla and Volkswagen mull over potential NACS partnership