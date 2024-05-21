Elon Musk attends AI Seoul Summit in South Korea

By

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attended the AI Seoul Summit, though he participated in the event virtually. The AI Seoul Summit is aimed at creating a vision for AI governance that is focused on innovation and safety.

As noted in a report from Silicon Republic, companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, IBM, and Elon Musk’s xAI, among others, agreed to an expanded set of safety commitments related to the development of artificial intelligence solutions at the AI Seoul Summit. A total of 16 companies agreed to the summit’s safety commitments, including ones that were based in China and the United Arab Emirates.

@elonmusk is currently speaking at the 'AI Seoul Summit' 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/XkP13EIlfS — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) May 21, 2024

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is among the proponents of setting global standards for AI, noted that the AI Seoul Summit is a “world first” as it was able to get leading AI companies to agree to the same commitments even if they were from “so many different parts of the globe.”

“These commitments ensure the world’s leading AI companies will provide transparency and accountability on their plans to develop safe AI. It sets a precedent for global standards on AI safety that will unlock the benefits of this transformative technology,” Sunak noted.

Looking forward to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2024

Photos posted about the event showed that Musk was among the virtual participants of the summit. Musk previously expressed his excitement for the event, when he noted in a response to South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol that he was “looking forward to this.” In a way, however, it is rather unsurprising to see that Musk’s xAI has agreed to a set of safety standards for the development of artificial intelligence.

Musk, after all, has long expressed caution about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. On March 2023 alone, Musk was among the signatories of an open letter calling for a pause on the training and development of AI exceeding the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4. The open letter highlighted potential disruptions to politics and the economy caused by the development of human-competitive AI systems.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk attends AI Seoul Summit in South Korea