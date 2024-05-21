Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms supercomputer cluster location at Giga Texas

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a rather interesting detail about Giga Texas’ ongoing extension. As per Musk, a notable portion of the facility’s southend extension will be allotted for a “super dense” supercomputer cluster.

Images and footage of the Giga Texas expansion were posted on X and YouTube by longtime drone operator Jef Roberts, who has been chronicling the progress and development of the facility since its earliest days. As could be seen in Roberts’ recent video, which was recorded on Sunday, May 19, 2024, the buildout of Giga Texas’ southend extension was progressing well.

In response to the video, Musk explained on X that the farthest area from the glass facade of the extension would be a large supercomputer cluster that’s water-cooled. Such a computer cluster, which would likely be focused on the company’s autonomous driving efforts, would likely be one of the largest in the world considering the sheer size of Giga Texas itself.

“The rear portion of the factory extension (the part furthest away from the glass) will be a super dense, water-cooled supercomputer cluster,” Musk wrote in his post.

As noted by fellow Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, who has also been conducting thorough flyovers of the complex since its earliest days, the supercomputer cluster that Musk referenced on X would likely be located near the central section of the southend extension. Interestingly enough, the drone operator also pointed to photos that he has taken of the site, which show mezzanine levels at the southend extension.

The Giga Texas watcher also pointed out that parts of the cooling system that Musk referred to in his post on X have already been brought to the area. As per the drone operator, a lot of these pipes have been shipped to the southend extension, and previous photos and videos have shown that the cooling pipes were being fabricated in the Giga Texas complex.

