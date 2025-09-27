Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress

Elon Musk says Tesla is working hard to scale what will end up being its biggest product in his eyes: Optimus.

Tesla Optimus is the company’s humanoid robot project, which was first announced several years ago but has gained more relevance and become a larger focus over the past year.

Tesla truly had its big breakout with Optimus last year at its “We, Robot” event in October, where it was used to serve drinks, provide entertainment, and mingle with attendees.

However, it has been a challenge for Tesla to truly scale Optimus and, although it has huge plans for production numbers, certain parts of the project have proven to be more difficult than others.

One of the most notable things is that of its hands, as Tesla wants them to be nimble enough to thread a needle.

This has proven to be very difficult.

Scaling production and refining manufacturing are also likely challenges. Musk says Tesla is “working hard on scaling Optimus,” something that is a crucial issue to solve as the project is a major contributor to the company’s future.

Musk said:

Musk has made some pretty tremendous predictions for Optimus and how important it could be to Tesla in the future.

Earlier this month, he said Optimus will make up about 80 percent of the company’s value in the future. In January, he also noted during Tesla’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call that Optimus would be “overwhelmingly the value of the company.”

He has not only talked about Optimus’s importance in terms of money and revenue. He also said it would be “the biggest product of all-time by far,” because of its ability to revolutionize human life. He said it would be like “having your own personal C-3PO and R2-D2.”

Summary Table of Estimations Aspect Musk’s Estimation Date/Context Implication for Tesla Valuation Share ~80% of total company value Sep 2025 X post; Jan 2025 earnings Shifts focus from EVs to robotics as primary growth engine Overall Valuation Up to $25 trillion (Optimus-driven) Mid-2024 interview ~34x current cap; exceeds U.S. GDP equivalent in profits Market Size >10 billion units globally Aug 2024 interview Universal adoption for labor/personal use Product Ranking Biggest product ever; > FSD value Mar 2025 statement; Apr 2022 Transforms Tesla into AI/robotics leader Unit Price ~$20,000 (high-volume target) Nov 2024 X post Enables affordability for billions of users