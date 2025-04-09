News
Tesla ramps Optimus hiring efforts with 80 job openings
The job listings include openings for several departments, from design to software to manufacturing.
During Tesla’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, CEO Elon Musk stated that the company will be producing its first “legion” of Optimus robots this year. A look at Tesla’s Careers page suggests that the company is putting a lot of effort into growing its humanoid robot team.
Optimus Jobs
Tesla’s Careers page shows about 80 Optimus-related jobs as of writing. The listings are distributed amongst Tesla’s production facilities in the United States, such as Palo Alto, CA, Fremont, CA, Sparks, NV, and Austin, TX. The job listings include openings for several departments, from design to software to manufacturing.
The hefty number of job listings related to the humanoid robot suggests that Tesla is putting a lot of work into growing and developing its Optimus team. This is no surprise as Elon Musk has stated that Optimus will likely be Tesla’s most world-changing product, becoming ten times larger than the company’s next-biggest product.
Optimus Improvements
Optimus was initially announced during AI Day 2021. At the time, only a static model of the humanoid robot was showcased by the company. The progress of Optimus has been nothing from remarkable since then, as Tesla has rolled out a number of key improvements to the humanoid robot.
Among these improvements are hands that feature 22 degrees of freedom, which should make Optimus capable of working efficiently in factories and homes, as well as a more humanlike gait, which was recently featured in a video posted on social media platform X.
First Legion
Elon Musk stated during the Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting that Tesla is internally aiming for enough parts to produce 10,000 to 12,000 Optimus robots this year. However, the company should realistically be capable of producing 5,000 humanoid robots this 2025. These first 5,000 Optimus robots were dubbed by Musk as a “legion.”
“This year, we hopefully will be able to make about 5,000 Optimus robots. We’re technically aiming for enough parts to make 10,000, maybe 12,000, but since it’s a totally new product with a totally new, like everything is totally new, I’ll say we’re succeeding if we get to half of the 10,000. But even 5,000 robots, that’s the size of a Roman legion, FYI” Musk stated.
News
Tesla might benefit from Trump’s plans for Saudi Arabia
Tesla is launching its EVs in Saudi Arabia this Thursday. And with Trump pushing for major Saudi investments, Musk’s timing could pay off big.
Tesla Saudi Arabia might benefit from U.S. President Donald Trump’s investment plans for Saudi Arabia.
Tesla starts selling cars in Saudi Arabia this Thursday, April 10. In the desert kingdom, Tesla is plunging into a market where not a single electric vehicle (EV) charging station can be found on a 900-kilometer stretch between Riyadh and Mecca. Last year, EV sales in Saudi Arabia hit just 2,000 units, per analyst Sam Abuelsamid—less than Tesla’s typical daily tally.
Despite challenges in Saudi Arabia, Tesla isn’t holding back with its debut in the kingdom. Tesla Saudi Arabia will host a launch event April 10, 2025, at Bujairi Terrace, showcasing the Cybercab, its Optimus humanoid robot, and its AI and robotics plans.
According to Reuters, Tesla’s push aligns with thawing ties between Elon Musk and Riyadh, fueled by Musk’s prominent role in Trump’s campaign and administration.
Trump’s eyeing Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip in May. The U.S. President aims to ink a deal after urging Saudi Arabia in January to invest $1 trillion into the United States over the next four years. Trump’s Saudi Arabian investment deal includes military buys.
“Plenty of business people are thinking about how to position their firms around President Trump’s anticipated visit to the Gulf,” noted Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.
“I suspect Tesla wants to firmly plant their flag in the Saudi market before President Trump’s visit and then try to capitalize on momentum thereafter,” added Mogielnicki.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister landed in the U.S. on Tuesday, April 8, signaling big moves ahead. With rivals like BYD and Lucid already at play in Saudi Arabia, Tesla’s timing could leverage Trump’s deal-making to jumpstart its foothold in the kingdom.
News
Tesla China sales soar in March amid new Model Y domestic deliveries
Tesla China was able to sell 74,127 vehicles domestically during the month.
Tesla China was back in full form in March 2025, with the electric vehicle maker selling an impressive 78,828 vehicles wholesale.
Tesla’s wholesale figures in China were shared by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
Tesla China’s Strong March
Over the course of the month, Tesla China sold 78,828 vehicles wholesale, including 4,701 that were exported abroad. This means that Tesla China was able to sell 74,127 vehicles domestically during the month. That’s up 18.8% year-over-year and up 176.8% month-over-month.
Tesla China’s results in March are quite impressive considering that the company spent the majority of the first quarter transitioning Giga Shanghai to the new Model Y. The new Model Y only started domestic deliveries in late February, which is likely the main reason why Tesla China focused heavily on the local market in March.
Model Y and Model 3 in Focus
As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla China’s wholesale results in March included 49,029 units of the new Model Y. This represents a decrease of 14.8% from the 57,586 Model Ys that were sold in March 2024, but a 510.4% increase from the 8,032 Model Ys that were sold in February 2025.
Wholesale results for the Model 3 sedan during the month were 29,799 units, a year-over-year drop of 5.33% from 31,478 units that were sold in March 2024 and a month-over-month increase of 31.5% from the 22,656 units that were sold in February.
Tesla and China’s NEV Market
CPCA data indicated that China saw 991,000 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales in March. This represents an improvement of 38% year-over-year and an increase of 44% percent from February 2025. From this number, a total of 646,000 units were Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).
With these results in mind, Tesla China commanded 7.48% of the country’s overall NEV market in March. The company’s share in the BEV segment last month was more notable at 11.47%.
News
Tesla bull Morgan Stanley sticks to its $410 PT, highlighting a robotic future
Morgan Stanley holds firm on Tesla’s $410 PT. Why? Robots. The bank sees Tesla’s Optimus and AI tech as game-changers for global economies
Tesla bull Morgan Stanley reiterated its $410 price target, with analyst Adam Jonas sharing his sharp take.
The bank shaved Tesla’s price target to $410 from $430 in Q1, adjusting for expected lower deliveries in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on TSLA before the electric vehicle company released its Q1 2025 delivery report. Based on Morgan Stanley’s recent note, it is holding firm that Tesla’s core story— AI, robots, and tech—remains unshaken.
Tesla’s stock slid 17.5% from Wednesday to Monday’s close. According to Adam Jonas, Tesla is caught in a tariff-triggered market slump tied to U.S. economic fears and global shifts. Despite Jonas’ observations, Morgan Stanley sees robotics as Tesla’s ace.
“Regardless of the near-term policy path, we believe the march of Embodied AI will see a proliferation of machines embedded with sophisticated robotics that navigate and manipulate 3-dimensional physical space powered by agentic software foundation models,” Morgan Stanley stated.
Jonas added that humanoid robots could reshape “production and how an economy is defined.” Morgan Stanley predicts factory-made robotic labor could tweak GDP markers like “dependency ratios, retirement age, and GDP per capita.”
Despite delivery dips, Morgan Stanley’s $410 target underscores Tesla’s tech-driven edge, setting it apart from EV peers like Lucid amid market turbulence.
The EV car maker recently shared an update on Tesla Optimus, the company’s humanoid robot. Tesla shared a video of Optimus confidently walking through an open space. Last month, Elon Musk noted that Tesla aims to produce at least 5,000 Optimus robots by the end of the year.
Tesla might benefit from Trump’s plans for Saudi Arabia
Tesla China sales soar in March amid new Model Y domestic deliveries
Tesla bull Morgan Stanley sticks to its $410 PT, highlighting a robotic future
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
-
News7 days ago
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla US Gigafactories shields from Trump’s 25% Tariffs
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Musk says xAI has acquired X in $33 billion stock deal
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025