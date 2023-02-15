Elon Musk urges leaders and officials to post messages directly on Twitter

By

During his virtual appearance at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk invited his fellow leaders to run their own Twitter accounts. Musk noted that by doing so, leaders could speak more authentically on social media.

Even before he acquired the social media company for $44 billion last year, Elon Musk was already one of Twitter’s most active and most prolific users. But while other notable accounts such as US President Joe Biden tend to maintain a tailored approach to their tweets, Musk has made a reputation for tweeting out his thoughts as they come.

This results in Musk getting a lot of praise, criticism, admiration, and hate at the same time — continuously. Despite this, Musk noted during his segment at the World Government Summit that it’s good for people to speak in their voice. He also noted that leaders should communicate frequently.

“I would recommend communicating a lot on Twitter. And I think it’s good for people to speak in their voice as opposed to how they think they should speak. You know, sometimes people think, ‘Well, I should speak in this way that is expected of me,’ but it ends up sounding stiff and not real,” Musk said.

The CEO addressed a potential concern of some notable people on Twitter, which is criticism. As per Musk, the criticism on the social media platform is manageable, and one must have thick skin. Musk is quite correct in this, considering that he and his companies get constantly attacked on social media.

“So I would encourage CEOs of companies and legislators and ministers and so forth to speak authentically. I think there’s sometimes a concern about criticism, but I think at the end of the day, you know, having some criticism is fine. It’s not really that bad. I’m constantly attacked on Twitter, frankly, and I don’t mind. You have to be somewhat thick-skinned at times because they will really try to twist the knife,” Musk said.

Watch Elon Musk’s segment at the World Government Summit below.

