It appears that the three-day 2023 World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai will feature one of the world’s most notable and polarizing people, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The 2023 WGS is an event where leaders are expected to exchange ideas and visions for the world’s challenges.

The 2023 WGS will run for three days, from February 13 to February 15. It will feature thousands of leaders, including 250 ministers and the heads of 80 international, regional, and governmental organizations. Twenty heads of state will also be joining the event to discuss pressing issues prevalent today.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is at the forefront of both the electric vehicle revolution and spaceflight thanks to his work at Tesla and SpaceX, is expected to be a key headliner in the 2023 WGS. Musk is expected to engage in a conversation with UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and WGS Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Musk will be attending the WGS. This is also not the first time that he would be conversing with the WGS Chairman at the event. Musk attended the Dubai-based event in 2017, and during his interview with the WGS Chairman, he discussed some of his projects. Musk’s interview was received positively, thanks to its calm and informative nature.

The 2023 WGS will be a grand event. While Musk’s chat would likely be a key highlight, it should be noted that the 2023 WGS features 220 sessions and 300 speakers. About 10,000 government officials and other notable personalities across the globe are expected to discuss key themes as well.

Overall, the WGS aims to tackle several themes, namely: accelerating development and governance, the future of societies and healthcare, exploring the frontiers, governing economic resilience and connectivity, global city design and sustainability, and prioritizing learning and work.

