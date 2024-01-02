By

Tesla hit its 2023 delivery guidance of 1.8 million vehicles, reporting 1,808,581 deliveries in total for the entire year. The company recently released its Vehicle Production and Deliveries report, along with the date for financial results and webcast for Q4 2023.

Tesla produced a total of 1,845,985 vehicles in 2023, more than half of those cars were Model 3 and Model Y units. The Texas-based company produced 1,775,159 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles and 70,826 units of its other cars, including the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck.

Tesla delivered approximately 484,507 units in total in the fourth quarter, 3% of which are subject to operating lease accounting. It produced a total of 494,989 units in Q4 2023.

Tesla Production and Delivery Report Recap

Tesla started off 2023 strong reporting a deliveries of 422,875 units in the first quarter. Well over half of Tesla’s deliveries in Q1 2023 were Model Y and Model 3 units. The automaker delivered precisely 10,695 Model S and Model X units in the first quarter.

Tesla’s deliveries increased slightly in Q2 2023 with the company reporting a total of 466,140 units deliveries in the quarter. The was a slight increase in Model S and Model X units delivered in the second quarter, amounting to 19,225 vehicles.

In Q3 2023, Tesla’s deliveries dipped a bit compared to its report in the second quarter. The company reported 435,059 deliveries in the third quarter. Tesla came back to form in the fourth quarter, delivering 484,507 units.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla hits 2023 delivery guidance of 1.8 million vehicles