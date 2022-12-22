Elon Musk was just live on Twitter Spaces talking Tesla: 5 key takeaways

By

Elon Musk recently joined a Twitter Spaces talk covering Tesla on Thursday and spoke on several topics such as the lithium refining factory in Corpus Christi, Texas, the recession, his goal of not selling any more Tesla stock for another 18-24 months, and more. The Spaces were hosted by @StockMKTNewz, @WholeMarsBlog, and @StockTalkWeekly.

Although you can go back and listen to the recording, Elon Musk gave a lot of detailed information and reassured Tesla shareholders that he wasn’t he is still at Tesla. Here are five key takeaways from the live Twitter Spaces.

1. Elon Musk isn’t MIA at Tesla.

Several shareholders have been worried that Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter has been taking him away from Tesla. Elon Musk told Ross Gerber that he hasn’t missed a single important Tesla meeting.

“I was back in Austin just last week. There is literally not a single important Tesla meeting I have missed this entire time. I’m not MIA.”

He also told Gerber that he doesn’t have plants to sell any more Tesla stock until around 2025.

“I’m not selling any stock for another 18-24 months. Not until around 2025. I needed to sell. I’m not selling any stock until probably two years from now… I’m somewhat paranoid after going through two recessions.”

2. Tesla will weather any economic storms.

Regarding any upcoming economic issues, Elon Musk said he believed Tesla would weather it better than any company.

“I think Tesla will weather an upcoming economic storm better than any company. Unless the company is making bread.”

“If you are a ship in the storm, even if you have a great ship, you are still going to be hit. There is latency in the supply chain.”

3. Tesla’s lithium refinery.

In November, Tesla began negotiating for a battery-grade lithium refinery in Texas and discussed details of its planned $365 million plant with Nueces County commissioners. Elon Musk spoke briefly of the refinery during the Twitter Spaces.

“Tesla is building a lithium refinery in Texas to relieve the lithium refining choke point.”

“Seven years to build a refinery is insane. We are aiming to have meaningful volume out the factory in 2 years.”

“We are also cathode refining at Giga Texas for nickel-based cathodes.”

4. Next Gigafactory, recession & demand

Elon Musk added that the total automotive demand, especially the demand in China, will cause a reduction in the cost of battery materials. He added that Tesla is deploying capital at the fasted rate possible without being wasteful and then shared a bit of Gigafactory news.

“Deploying capital at the fastest rate we can without being wasteful. We are making investments, and can’t say too much, but we are close to picking a location for the next Gigafactory. We are being careful and deliberate about that. We are coming into recession in a strong position.”

5. Tesla Electric in Texas & Master Plan Part 3

Tesla recently launched Tesla Electric in Texas, which allows Powerwall owners to participate in virtual power plants (VPPs). This was a major milestone for both Tesla and Texas. Elon Musk said:

“The overarching purpose is to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. Energy generation, storage of that energy, and electric transport. We are working on all three. The demand for large batteries is quasi-infinite. So long a Tesla battery pack is cheaper than a peaker plant, there will be insatiable demand.”

“1000+ GWh battery packs a year, if not 2000, is the goal. Master plan part 3 is really about scale. One should think of things in terms of tonnage. The fundamental rate limiter is how many gigawatt hours per year of battery packs can we make?”

“300 TWh of installed capacity for fully sustainable energy globally.”

Elon Musk also pointed out that the Tesla team is doing a phenomenal job and stands by his prediction that Tesla will be the most valuable company in the world.

