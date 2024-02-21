Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: report

By

Recent reports have emerged stating that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been nominated by a Norwegian lawmaker for the Nobel Peace Prize. The lawmaker reportedly cited Musk’s efforts to promote free speech, as well as Starlink’s role in helping Ukraine in its war against Russia, as reasons behind his nomination.

Musk’s reported nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was submitted by Marius Nielsen, an MP for Norway’s Progress Party. As per the official website of Norway’s national assembly, Nielsen is a member of the Energy and Environment Committee. A shortlist of nominees is expected to be made at the end of March, and the Norwegian Nobel Committee is expected to announce its majority vote in October. An awarding ceremony is expected to be held at the end of the year.

“The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally… has helped make the world a more connected and safer place,” Nielsen noted, as noted in a report from the New York Post.

NEWS: Norwegian MP Marius Nilsen has nominated Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize stating it is for his 'adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and enabling the possibility to express one's views' in a continuously more polarized world. The multitude of tech companies Musk has… pic.twitter.com/LISxBjfBBF — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) February 20, 2024

As stated in a report from The Daily Mail, which initially reported on Musk’s reported nomination, Nielsen argued that Musk’s contributions to free speech through X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, enabled “all parts of the world to discuss, to exchange ideas, to learn and to get to know- and understand each other is a very valuable contribution to world prosperity and peace.”

“Man can, and will only evolve and find together when difference of opinions are sharpened in dialogue with critical thinkers and opposing views. Echo chambers and yes-people do not bring forth the best ideas and cooperation but decline and regression. Complementary views, opinions, and processes of thoughts unlocks the best ideas,” the Norwegian MP reportedly noted.

Musk’s contributions through Starlink to Ukraine’s fight against Russia have also earned praise. Ukrainian officials have applauded the satellite internet system for its capability to foster communication among the country’s troops despite Russia’s efforts to prevent Ukraine from accessing the World Wide Web.

While Musk’s nomination to the Nobel Peace Prize is bound to be contentious considering his polarizing nature, it should be noted that the CEO is not the first controversial individual who was nominated by a member of Norway’s Progress Party. In 2020, Progress Party lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the businessman’s role in brokering the Abraham Accords. The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme.

