Elon Musk has a potential successor for Tesla CEO, board member says

By

James Murdoch, a member of Tesla’s board of directors, said that CEO Elon Musk had identified someone as a potential successor during the last few months. Murdoch was testifying in a trial over Elon Musks’ $56 billion Tesla pay package.

Murdoch didn’t name the possible successor, but when asked by a plaintiff’s lawyer to confirm whether or not Elon Musk has identified someone as a potential successor, he said, “He actually has,” Reuters reported. He added that this was “in between the time where you took that deposition and now,” which refers to Murdoch’s testimony before the trial.

Murdoch noted that Elon Musk never suggested to him that he may imminently leave Tesla and that he wasn’t aware of Elon Musk suggesting to anyone else that he was going to imminently quit Tesla.

Tesla’s audit committee is monitoring the Twitter situation, Murdoch confirmed, adding that the committee held discussions about having some of Tesla’s engineers do work at Twitter. He said that, from his understanding, most of the work had been done and that it was a short-term deployment. The work, he said, was “paid for.”

“The audit committee has said that, if it is taking away from Tesla work, that’s something we also have to be very aware of and that we don’t want it to be that way.”

During his own testimony, Elon Musk said that he expects to reduce his time at Twitter and find someone to run it over time.

“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” Elon Musk said. He added that the expected “the fundamental organizational restructuring” of the social media platform to be completed soon and that some Tesla engineers had been deployed to Twitter on a voluntary basis for the short term.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Elon Musk has a potential successor for Tesla CEO, board member says