Tesla Model S receives 5-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP

By

The Tesla Model S received a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, Tesla announced on Wednesday. In 2014, it was the only vehicle to achieve the same rating and five stars in every National Highway Transportation Safety Administration category. Tesla noted that its safety improvement efforts culminated in the release of a new Model S last year, and following that release, Euro NCAP reviewed the vehicle again.

Model S received the highest overall score from Euro NCAP among any vehicle tested under the current protocol → https://t.co/dTdpQH6pCg pic.twitter.com/tnm4msFjDC — Tesla (@Tesla) November 16, 2022

Euro NCAP used a newer testing protocol that Tesla described as its “most stringent 2020-2022 testing protocol.” The agency evaluated the vehicle’s ability to protect its occupants as well as vulnerable road users. It also tested the vehicle’s proficiency in crash avoidance.

The Tesla Model S received a five-star safety rating and the highest Overall Score out of any vehicle tested with the newer protocol. As for the detailed tests, the scores are as follows:

98% in Safety Assist.

91% in Child Occupant Protection.

94% in Adult Occupant Protection.

Maximum points awarded in Far-Side Impact subsection.

Maximum points awarded in Rescue, Extraction and Post-Crash Safety subsection.

Tesla also highlighted its new safety features that now come standard in all of its new Model S vehicles, such as:

Collision Avoidance Driver Monitoring System.

Advanced Front-Structure Castings.

Automatic Airbag Suppression.

Far-Side Airbag.

Multi-Collision Braking.

Steering Yoke.

Tesla added that the score of 98% in the Euro NCAP’s 2022 Safety Assist category evaluating the effectiveness of software features in helping to reduce the risk of an accident was achieved with Tesla Vision, its camera vision, and its neural net processing system.

On Monday, the Tesla Model 3 scored a five-star Green NCAP rating, scoring ten out of ten for the clean air index laboratory tests, 9.6 for energy efficiency, and 9.8 for greenhouse gases.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tesla Model S receives 5-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP