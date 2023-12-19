Elon Musk teases details of Tesla Cybertruck production “Boat Mode”

By

Anyone who has followed Tesla for an extended period of time would know that CEO Elon Musk says a lot of aspirational things about the electric vehicle maker’s products. Some of them initially sound implausible when initially mentioned, but Tesla has also developed a tendency to actually release features that Musk teased, regardless of how strange they might be.

Arguably, one of the craziest things that Musk has stated about the Cybertruck was the fact that the vehicle would be able to serve briefly as a boat. The CEO even noted that the Cybertruck should be able to “cross rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren’t too choppy.” Musk floated the idea of an electric propeller mounted on the Cybertruck’s tow hitch as well as wheel hubs that generate thrust.

Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

“Boat Mode” did not make it to the Cybertruck’s production version, at least for now. The vehicle, however, did get delivered with a special water-wading feature nonetheless. As the first units of the Cybertruck were handed to consumers, electric vehicle watchers quickly noticed that the all-electric pickup truck had a feature called “Wade Mode,” which pressurizes the battery pack to help the Cybertruck drive through water.

Granted, this is not the same as the “Boat Mode” that Musk had promised in the past, but it is notable. But as per a recent comment on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, it would seem like “Wade Mode” may just be the tip of the iceberg. As per Elon Musk, Tesla would eventually “offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat.”

What’s more, Musk noted that the upgrade would mostly just be an upgrade for the Cybertruck’s door seals.

We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat.



Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2023

While it would be easy to criticize Musk once more for announcing yet another upcoming feature for the Cybertruck, it would be pertinent to look at his statement closer. The fact that Musk noted that the Cybertruck’s “Boat Mode” package would allow the vehicle to traverse “at least 100m of water as a boat” suggests that the feature, if or when it gets released, would be quite usable.

Elon Musk has noted in the past that the Cybertruck’s Boat Mode demonstration would involve the vehicle crossing the channel between Starbase to South Padre Island. That’s a distance of about 477 meters (about 1500 feet), as per community estimates. If the Cybertruck actually pulls off such a feat, it would be both insane and impressive at the same time.

