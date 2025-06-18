Elon Musk teases Tesla Optimus Gen 3 capabilities: ‘So many improvements’

Elon Musk has teased that huge improvements are coming to Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, which is arguably the product that the company is developing with the most potential for everyday use by consumers and valuation increases from a financial perspective.

Optimus is still in the development stages, but Tesla has made great strides in its development over the past several years. It started as a simple idea that was unveiled with a human being in a spandex suit.

Just a few years later, Tesla has developed several humanoid robot prototypes that have made their way to influencers and have lent a helping hand around the company’s manufacturing facilities.

Tesla has already introduced two generations of Optimus, as the most recent release featured a vast number of improvements from the initial version.

Advertisement

The following is a list of things Tesla improved upon with Optimus Gen 2 compared to Gen 1:

Tesla introduced a weight reduction of roughly 22 pounds, improving efficiency and agility

Optimus Gen 2 had a walking speed that improved by 30 percent over Gen 1

Tesla developed more capable hands that had 22 degrees of freedom, double that of Gen 1. This improved object handling

Optimus Gen 2 had a 2-degree-of-freedom neck, as Gen 1’s was fixed

Tesla integrated actuators and sensors for better performance. This includes things like foot force/torque sensing, articulated toe sections that are close to human foot geometry for better balance and movement

Optimus Gen 2 has 28 degrees of overall freedom, improving flexibility from the first generation

Tesla’s Optimus Gen 2 can do more than Gen 1, and has shown improved motor control and precision, doing things like squats, yoga poses, dancing, and even poaching an egg

These changes essentially brought Tesla closer to what will be the Optimus version that makes it to production. The company has plans to start production for the public in 2026, but some units will be manufactured for internal use within its factories as soon as this year. Tesla has said it could scale to 100,000 units or more by next year.

Musk also revealed to Teslarati recently that the company is in the process of building the production line that will bring manufacturing rates of Optimus to that level.

However, there is another design of Optimus coming, and Musk says it will feature “so many improvements”:

So many improvements to come in the next design of Optimus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Tesla has said that Optimus will have the capability to perform tedious and time-consuming tasks like folding laundry, babysitting, cooking, walking the dog, and plenty of other things. However, it will be super impressive to see it do things that require true coordination, like threading a needle, for example.

Musk did not hint toward any specific developments that Tesla will aim for with Optimus Gen 3, but the sky is the limit, especially as it will be performing some manufacturing tasks across its factories.