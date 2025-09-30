Elon Musk says Tesla is bringing a huge improvement to its coolest feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says huge improvements are coming to what is arguably its coolest feature: Actually Smart Summon (ASS).

Last September, Tesla finally launched ASS, a widely anticipated improvement from its previous Summon iteration, which aims to allow owners to literally summon their vehicle in locations like parking lots.

It is one of the most unique things Tesla offers with its Full Self-Driving program.

However, it is still definitely a work in progress. ASS provided owners with a wide variety of improvements, including better range, more accuracy, and better overall performance. It still has its shortcomings, though.

Personally, I’ve found it to be a useful feature, but I also have my own complaints with it. Sometimes, I find it to be too hesitant, or not work at all:

Here’s a very professionally done illustration: We were at the Red X, the car was at the Blue X, the Green X with the arrow is where the car was stopped, the arrow shows the direction it was facing. pic.twitter.com/tVm5ATajrr — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 6, 2025

It seems Tesla is working to improve ASS as much as possible, and one of these improvements includes the ability to summon your car from a different level in a parking garage.

The goal would be to wait at the ground floor, where the exit is, and use ASS from the Tesla app to have the car arrive without having to deal with the elevators, stairs, and other inconveniences.

One owner said ASS would be most useful in a multi-level garage, but it currently does not function as intended. They suggested an altitude sensor “to make it possible to use FSD reliably in garages.”

Musk agreed and said that the inability to use ASS in multi-level garages would not be an issue for long:

Not for long — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2025

This would be an incredible improvement from what ASS is currently capable of. Of course, it has shown to be greatly improved since its early iterations.

However, there are still some things that need to be fixed in terms of its overall performance and its ability to handle less straightforward scenarios.