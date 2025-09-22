News
Tesla adjusts ‘Actually Smart Summon’ to avoid one common complaint
Tesla is adjusting Summon Standby’s settings slightly to combat the loss of battery life some owners might see with the feature active.
Tesla has adjusted one portion of its “Actually Smart Summon” (ASS) feature to address a common complaint from owners: battery drain.
Teslas have a lot of really awesome features that make them one of the most technologically advanced vehicle models on the market. Things like Sentry Mode, Cabin Overheat Protection, and ASS’s “Summon Standby” features all keep the car on its toes for anything that comes its way.
Tesla finally launches Actually Smart Summon and Dumb Summon
However, the activation of these features contributes to battery drain while the vehicle sits parked. The amount varies, but I personally have lost up to five percent with some of these features active. That’s a lot if you do not utilize home charging.
Tesla is doing what it can to combat the battery drain with each of these features. It has done so with Sentry Mode, as an update last year helped combat battery percentage loss due to the activation of the security feature.
It also recently introduced “Low Power Mode,” which will automatically deactivate some features if your battery falls below 20 percent. This is a great way to combat battery loss if your car is parked somewhere long-term, like an airport, for example.
There is also another feature that is attached to ASS called “Summon Standby.” This keeps the vehicle awake in case the owner needs quick connectivity to the vehicle, allowing them to summon the car to their location swiftly.
But there’s a drawback: keeping this feature activated will drain the battery. By default, the feature is activated when you take your car home, so you have to turn it off manually by accessing the settings menu inside the vehicle.
Turning this off would save you between 2% and 3% overnight, in my experience. With ASS still being a feature that needs some work, I chose to turn Summon Standby off. ASS will still work with the standby mode deactivated; it will just take a few more seconds for your phone to connect to the vehicle.
Tesla is adjusting Summon Standby’s settings slightly to combat the loss of battery life some owners might see with the feature active.
According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla has rolled out two conditions for which Summon Standby will be deactivated automatically:
Overnight Deactivation
Summon Standby will automatically be deactivated from midnight to 6 a.m. every night, which appears to be a data-driven decision made by Tesla based on the feature’s least-used hours.
This automatic pause cannot be turned off, at least for the time being.
Extended Parking Deactivation
If your Tesla is parked for over 24 hours, Summon Standby will also be deactivated automatically.
This is a great way to save battery life for those who are on vacation or are at home for several days in a row. This works similarly to the Low-Power Mode we talked about earlier in this article.
News
Tesla bolsters Referral Program with big change and bigger rewards
The Tesla Referral Program offers benefits to both car buyers and existing Tesla owners, including complimentary Full Self-Driving trials, free Supercharging miles, and discounts on select purchases, such as cars.
Tesla has bolstered its Referral Program by offering more significant benefits for both the referrer and the referee. However, it only applies to certain vehicles in the Tesla lineup.
The Tesla Referral Program offers benefits to both car buyers and existing Tesla owners, including complimentary Full Self-Driving trials, free Supercharging miles, and discounts on select purchases, such as cars.
It changes relatively frequently, and is a great way to encourage people to buy a new car. Tesla is routinely making adjustments to it to stimulate demand, but the referral program likely does not encourage too many sales. Instead, it’s more of a reward for the referrer.
However, the latest adjustments are more substantial for both the buyer and the owner, offering pretty sizeable discounts on the purchase price of a Model S, Model X, or Cybertruck.
There are also discounts for current owners, giving them money off of all five Tesla vehicles.
Here’s the rundown of the new Referral Program awards:
- You’ll earn $250 in Tesla Credits for each person you refer who takes delivery of a new Tesla
- The first 10 people who order a new Model S, Model X, or Cybertruck using your referral link and take delivery will receive $1,000 off their purchase
- When you purchase a new Model S, Model X, or Cybertruck for yourself, you’ll get $1,000 off
- When you purchase a new Model 3 or Model Y, you’ll get $500 off
- Limited to 10 awards
Tesla changed the referral program slightly for those using your code! pic.twitter.com/JBFzKlxsJg
— David Lescatre Jr (@DavidLescatreJr) September 21, 2025
This is a pretty big discount as $1,000 off a Model S, Model X, or Cybertruck is a nice benefit to three of Tesla’s most expensive vehicles.
The additional $500 off a Model 3 or Model Y is also a nice cushion. A similar Referral Program was launched by Tesla last August.
Elon Musk
Neuralink is planning to launch US trials translating thoughts into text
The trial could help pave the way for people with speech impairments to communicate more quickly and efficiently.
Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company, is reportedly planning to start a US clinical trial in October to use its technology to translate thoughts directly into text.
The trial was approved by the FDA under an investigational device exemption, and it could help pave the way for people with speech impairments to communicate more quickly and efficiently.
Thought-to-text technology
The upcoming trial aims to read speech directly from the brain, enabling participants to transmit words without moving their mouths or using a keyboard, as noted in a report from Bloomberg News.
DJ Seo, Neuralink’s president, told an audience at the Korea Foundation for Advanced Studies in Seoul that the company hopes to demonstrate communication with large language model AI platforms “at the speed of thought,” potentially faster than spoken speech.
“We think that it’s actually possible to demonstrate abilities to speak to the latest AI model, or LLM models, at the speed of thought, even faster than how you’re speaking, and being able to potentially get that information back through your AirPods, effectively closing the loop,” Seo stated.
Production ambitions
Ultimately, Seo described the trial as a stepping stone toward broader human enhancement and consumer-facing applications, beyond the company’s initial focus on medical conditions like ALS, stroke, blindness, and Parkinson’s disease.
While initial implants will focus on patients with severe speech impairments, Neuralink plans to eventually expand to healthy individuals by 2030. The company aims to scale to 20,000 implants per year by 2031.
“We’re currently envisioning a world where, in about 3 to 4 years, there will be someone who’s otherwise healthy who’s going to get a Neuralink. If you’re imagining saying something, we would be able to pick that up,” the executive noted.
News
Tesla makes a big change to reflect new IRS EV tax credit rules
The new rules allow the order to be placed by September 30, and delivery can occur afterward. Leasing does not qualify for this offer, as delivery must take place before September 30 to receive the tax credit.
Tesla has made a big change in terms of its ordering process to reflect the new rules regarding the $7,500 EV tax credit, which the IRS adjusted the rules to just a few weeks ago.
The EV tax credit is set to expire on September 30, bringing an end to a program that has been widely advantageous to consumers and automakers, helping to incentivize the purchase of a sustainable powertrain for those who qualify.
However, the rules and language regarding the tax credit were adjusted slightly a few weeks ago. Previously, the tax credit was only available to those who took delivery of their vehicle by September 30, something Tesla was sure to be transparent about on its website:
Tesla warns consumers of huge, time-sensitive change coming soon
In late August, the IRS slightly adjusted the rules to reflect that those who are purchasing their EV outright do not need to take delivery by September 30. Instead, those consumers now need to enter a written binding contract and have a “nominal” down payment on the car to qualify.
The agency said:
“For purposes of sections 25E, 30D, and 45W, a vehicle is ‘acquired’ as of the date a written binding contract is entered into and a payment has been made. A payment includes a nominal down payment or a vehicle trade-in.”
This adjustment was greatly appreciated by many, as Tesla had previously suggested ordering and purchasing from inventory instead of a custom build. This led some consumers to settle for a trim, color, or features that they did not necessarily want as their first choice.
The new rules allow the order to be placed by September 30, and delivery can occur afterward. Leasing does not qualify for this offer, as delivery must take place before September 30 to receive the tax credit.
For outright purchases, however, customers can place an order until September 30 and still receive the tax credit, even though delivery could occur after that date.
Tesla has now made a big adjustment to the language on its website to reflect this:
🚨 Tesla has changed the language on its website to reflect the new IRS rules:
“Order by September 30 to qualify” pic.twitter.com/FFnUiRUnpW
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 21, 2025
This significant change reflects the IRS rules, which were previously confusing to many, as the meaning of a written agreement and nominal down payment still left many customers uncertain about whether they would be able to take delivery after September 30 and still receive the tax credit.
Tesla employees are also reaching out to potential customers, reiterating this point:
Tesla is now communicating the guidance from a few weeks ago that the tax credit can still be claimed as long as the order is placed by September 30th. pic.twitter.com/SG3GN8BgV5
— Bearded Tesla (@BeardedTesla) September 21, 2025
The move has potentially monumental implications for Tesla, as many took delivery over the past three months in preparation for the phase-out of the tax credit.
However, the deliveries that will occur after Q3, thanks to this adjustment, could benefit Tesla’s Q4 performance as well.
Tesla bolsters Referral Program with big change and bigger rewards
Tesla adjusts ‘Actually Smart Summon’ to avoid one common complaint
Neuralink is planning to launch US trials translating thoughts into text
Tesla is overhauling its Full Self-Driving subscription for easier access
Elon Musk shares unbelievable Starship Flight 10 landing feat
Elon Musk reveals when SpaceX will perform first-ever Starship catch
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is improving this critical feature in older vehicles
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk confirms Tesla has never shown Optimus V3 design yet
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla launches MultiPass to simplify charging at non-Tesla stations
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is bailing out Canadian automakers once again: here’s how
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla lands regulatory green light for Robotaxi testing in new state
-
Investor's Corner1 week ago
Tesla bear turns bullish for two reasons as stock continues boost
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Starlink’s EchoStar spectrum deal could bring 5G coverage anywhere
-
News2 weeks ago
This signature Tesla feature is facing a ban in one of its biggest markets