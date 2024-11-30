Elon Musk: Tesla Optimus to catch tennis ball autonomously next year

By

Tesla Optimus’ recent demonstration of its new, updated hand is already very impressive, but it was accomplished while the humanoid robot was being teleoperated. But as per CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on X, Optimus should be able to accomplish the same feat next year—entirely autonomously.

Tesla’s progress in its Optimus program has been nothing short of remarkable. Similar to the company’s all-electric vehicles, Optimus has undergone a rapid evolution over the years. When it was initially introduced on AI Day 2021, Optimus was a literal man in a suit. Today, Optimus stands as one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the market, thanks in no small part to its dexterous hands.

This was highlighted in Optimus’ recent demonstration video, which showed the humanoid robot successfully catching two tennis balls that were thrown at it. While this was accomplished while Optimus was teleoperated, Musk noted that it would be possible for the humanoid robot to catch a ball on its own sometime next year.

Easy move to connect AI vision with arm actuation to catch autonomously. Will be done next quarter. We are just testing the actuation and sensor system here. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2024

“Easy move to connect AI vision with arm actuation to catch autonomously. Will be done next quarter. We are just testing the actuation and sensor system here,” Musk wrote in his post.

Previous comments from Tesla Senior Staff Software Engineer Julian Ibarz noted that catching a ball was an almost impossible task with Optimus’ previous-generation hands. Ibarz also noted the Tesla team was able to fit a lot of motors in the relatively slim forearm area of Optimus’ upgraded hand.

Elon Musk has previously noted that Tesla would be upgrading Optimus’ hands to feature 22 degrees of freedom, which should allow the humanoid robot to nearly replicate the fine motor skills of human hands. Tesla’s “We, Robot” event showcased Optimus’ updated hand, but it was presented as a solo display, not integrated into an operational robot.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk: Tesla Optimus to catch tennis ball autonomously next year