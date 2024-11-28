By

Tesla Optimus showed off new hands right after Neuralink announced it received US FDA approval for its CONVOY Study.

“Got a new hand for Black Friday,” joked a new post from Tesla Optimus.

Tesla Optimus’ latest X post shows off some nifty hand work—literally. Tesla’s humanoid robot is shown catching a tennis ball with its new hand. In May 2024, Elon Musk commented that Tesla was upgrading Optimus’ hands to have 22 degrees of freedom (DoF). For comparison, human hands have 27 DoF.

The debut of Optimus’ new hands comes right after Neuralink announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new feasibility trial called the CONVOY study. The new trial allows Neuralink to test its Brain-to-Computer-interface (BCI) N1 Implant with assistive robotic arms.

Got a new hand for Black Friday pic.twitter.com/x3gQrsbYAQ — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) November 28, 2024

During a Neuralink update in July, Musk mentioned that Optimus limbs could theoretically be used in tandem with Neuralink’s N1 implant. Neuralink mentioned that it will enable cross-enrollment of participants between the CONVOY and PRIME studies. Through the PRIME Study, Neuralink has successfully implanted N1 Implants in two patients, enabling them to control electronic devices with their minds.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Optimus shows off new upgrade