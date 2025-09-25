Elon Musk spent some time trolling Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) skeptics following the company’s 23 percent boost over the past month.

Tesla’s rally on Wall Street over the past several weeks has completely erased any losses investors felt since the start of 2025. So far this year, shares have risen by over 13 percent.

Most of this has been evident over the past month, as the company has seen a nearly 25 percent increase in the past thirty days.

With the imminent abolishment of the $7,500 EV tax credit, some analysts and investors expected the stock to take a hit. It is no secret that the tax credit’s expiration will impact demand to some extent. In the short term, it has been strong for the company’s delivery outlook in Q3.

Musk trolled those who thought the stock would respond negatively to the tax credit going away:

Advertisement

A lot of people thought Tesla stock would collapse as the tax credits came to an end this month. Guess not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2025

The strength of Tesla shares over the past several weeks has prompted several analysts to adjust price targets and their firms’ overall outlook with the company’s automotive division, as well as its other projects.

Mizuho analysts pushed their price target from $375 to $450, mostly due to Tesla’s strength moving forward as a leader in the U.S. EV market.

Advertisement

Vijay Rakesh, managing director at the firm, wrote in a note to investors:

“We see TSLA maintaining key leadership in the U.S. BEV market despite some near-term challenges.”

Some of this strength relies on the rollout of the lower-cost “Model 2,” which Tesla said it built the first production units of in its Q2 Earnings Shareholder Deck.

Goldman Sachs also increased its Tesla price target from $300 to $395, which is still below the current trading levels.

Advertisement

However, the firm is more bullish on the company’s humanoid robotics and autonomy projects:

“If Tesla can have [an] outsized share in areas such as humanoid robotics and autonomy, then there could be upside to our price target.”

Tesla shares are currently trading at $424.54 at the time of publication.