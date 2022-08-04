By

Judge Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court permitted Elon Musk to make his countersuit against Twitter public on August 5.

Musk initially asked to make his Twitter countersuit public two days earlier, on August 3, before the Annual Tesla Shareholders Meeting in Texas. According to a Reuters source, the countersuit may be released a bit sooner. It could be made public a day earlier, on Thursday, August 4.

Before McCormick’s ruling, Twitter had accused Musk of trying to release his countersuit for public consumption without giving it a chance to redact or black out confidential information about the social media company.

Musk’s lawyers fired back, accusing Twitter of trying to hide “the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed.” His representation also claimed that Twitter undermined the public’s First Amendment constitutional right to know both sides of the argument.

Elon Musk’s countersuit responded to Twitter’s lawsuit, which aimed to force the billionaire to finalize his $44 billion deal. Twitter claims that Musk acted in “bad faith” when he decided to terminate the deal between them.

In a letter, Musk’s camp provided the reasons behind the termination of the Twitter buyout. The most prominent reason would be Twitter’s bot account figures. In its lawsuit, however, the social media company alleged that Musk’s issues with its bot account information were a pretext to walk away from the $44 billion deal.

Judge McCormick scheduled a five-day trial for the Twitter lawsuit, starting October 17, 2022.

