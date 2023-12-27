Elon Musk weighs in on Biden admin’s apparent anti-Tesla bias

By

The Biden administration’s apparent dislike of Tesla CEO Elon Musk is becoming more and more difficult to ignore. Over the past months, numerous federal agencies have been mobilized in multiple probes targeting several of the CEO’s businesses. Musk, for his part, recently noted on X that the administration’s disdain against himself appears to be partly motivated by Biden’s support of unions.

Musk shared his thoughts on X as a response to a video clip from the All-In Podcast, which featured the show’s hosts discussing some of the administration’s efforts against the CEO. These include investigations into an alleged glass house, complaints about SpaceX not hiring enough refugees to national security roles, and Starlink getting its $885 million contract canceled despite its place as the US’ best rural internet service.

Let’s not forget the White House giving Tesla the cold shoulder, excluding us from the EV summit and crediting GM with “leading the electric car revolution” in the same quarter that they delivered 26 electric cars (not a typo) and Tesla delivered 300 thousand. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2023

The CEO chimed in, adding that the Biden White House also gave Tesla the cold shoulder during its 2021 EV Summit, and Biden himself credited GM CEO Mary Barra for leading the electric car revolution. Humorously enough, Biden credited GM for being a leader in electric vehicles during a quarter when the automaker delivered 26 electric cars and Tesla delivered about 300,000.

Musk’s comments brought even more discussions on whether Tesla’s use of a non-unionized workforce was truly the reason behind the Biden administration’s apparent dislike of anything related to Musk. To be fair, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did hint after the 2021 EV Summit that Tesla was not invited to the event because the company does not use unionized labor.

“We, of course, welcome the efforts of all automakers who recognize the potential of an electric vehicle future and support efforts that will help reach the president’s goal. And certainly, Tesla is one of those companies. Today, it’s the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden as he announces his ambitious new target, but I would not expect this is the last time we talk about clean cars, the move toward electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort,” she said, later adding “I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.”

Most of the Democratic Party is controlled by the unions – they carry far more weight than the environmentalists – and Biden particularly so (he gladly admits it).



In Biden’s speech, posted on https://t.co/eHQYHPqS6G, he literally says “the UAW elected me”.



The White House… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2023

Musk, for his part, noted that Biden’s avid support for unions is likely the reason behind the administration’s dislike of Tesla and his other ventures. Musk highlighted that Biden has personally credited the UAW for his election and that the cold shoulder from the White House started well before he acquired Twitter and far before he started posting controversial points on social media.

“Most of the Democratic Party is controlled by the unions – they carry far more weight than the environmentalists – and Biden particularly so (he gladly admits it). In Biden’s speech, posted on WhiteHouse.gov, he literally says ‘the UAW elected me.’ The White House cold shoulder started well before I ‘said controversial things,'” Musk wrote.

