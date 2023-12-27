By

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, has been incorporated in Nevada as a benefit corporation. By doing so, the company would be able to prioritize societal and environmental impact in its operations. The AI startup’s intentions were reportedly listed in a late November filing.

Elon Musk initially announced the launch of xAI earlier this year, partly as a response to the growing prominence of mainstream artificial intelligence systems in the market. In xAI’s official website, the company noted that its work is aimed at accelerating “human scientific discovery.” xAI also noted that it is guided by its mission to “advance our collective understanding of the universe.”

Unlike traditional corporations solely focused on shareholder value, xAI’s legal structure as a benefit corporation formalizes its commitment to positive societal and environmental outcomes. As per the filing, which was initially reported by The Information, xAI as a company seeks to create a “material positive impact on society and the environment, taken as a whole.”

While xAI’s approach is quite novel within Musk’s ventures, it aligns with a growing trend in the artificial intelligence space. Anthropic, a Google-backed AI startup, has adopted a relatively similar structure as it also prioritizes long-term human benefit over short-term financial gains. In contrast, OpenAI, arguably the world’s most prominent AI company today, has a nonprofit and a for-profit arm.

xAI is expected to raise funding in the future, potentially leveraging Musk’s existing ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, both of which are dominating their respective segments. Whether xAI integrates into these companies’ respective ecosystems remains to be seen, but the startup’s incorporation as a benefit corporation suggests that the company is focused on Musk’s commitment to the development of safe AI.

Elon Musk’s stance on AI is no secret. Earlier this year, Musk, together with other tech titans, published a letter calling for a pause in the development of AI systems that are more advanced than OpenAI’s GPT-4. In their letter, Musk and his peers noted that advanced AI systems may present risks to society and humanity as a whole.

