First EV charging station from Biden’s infrastructure plan opens in Ohio

The first electric vehicle (EV) charging station from U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan has officially opened in Ohio, with several other sites reportedly having broken ground.

On Monday, the White House shared a press release highlighting Ohio’s recent opening of the first EV charging station from Biden’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, as located at a Pilot Travel Center in Madison County, west of Columbus. The station was installed by EVgo, featuring four charging stalls for up to 350 kW when a single EV is charging, or 175 kW when four EVs are charging.

Ohio expects to receive as much as $140 million in NEVI funds, as distributed over the course of five years, and the state says the first batch of EV fast-chargers funded by the program are expected to open by the end of next year.

“For years, our team has trailblazed the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, becoming a model for other states implementing the NEVI program,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in the state’s press release. “America’s first new charging station puts us one step closer to making travel easier for EV drivers.”

In addition to the charging station in Ohio, the White House says that Vermont, Pennsylvania and Maine have also broken ground on their first NEVI-funded charging station. Along with these, the Biden administration says that more activity in several other states is expected in the weeks to come.

The program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill in 2021, aims to establish 500,000 public EV chargers across the U.S. by 2030, with a total of $7.5 billion going to EV charging, and $5 billion going to high-speed chargers. The program eventually hopes to build fast chargers along every 50 miles of major roads, highways and interstates.

Updated 12:46 pm MT: Corrected second paragraph to note that the 175 kW speed applies to when four EVs are charging.

