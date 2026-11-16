Elon Musk says the Federal Aviation Administration could have had Starlink backing up its air traffic communications for free, and he is pointing to last week’s nationwide ground stop as proof it was needed. “As I was saying … Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were,” Musk wrote on X Monday.

Musk was quoting his own post from February 2025, when he wrote that “the ancient system that is rapidly declining in capability was made L3Harris,” while a newer replacement system from Verizon was “not yet operational.” The Department of Transportation has not responded publicly to Musk’s account of the offer.

The outage behind the post began at about 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13. According to the FAA’s own account, its legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding its FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure network at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The agency traced the flood to two locations, a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris had been installing a new router.

Instability spread across 17 of the FAA’s 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency grounded departures nationwide while about 3,500 aircraft already in the air landed safely, and lifted the stop at 8:15 p.m. ET. Operators canceled roughly 12,462 flights that day, though the FAA notes not all of those were directly caused by the ground stop. L3Harris blocked the two sites to stabilize the network, and the FAA disabled the same router function on about 60 similar units. Officials found no sign of a cyberattack.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed prior administrations and dated systems, and has called on Congress to fund a $50 billion overhaul of the system.

Musk’s history with the FAA network goes back to early 2025, when he was leading the Department of Government Efficiency. He claimed on X that the system was failing and putting air travelers at risk, initially blaming Verizon before correcting himself to name L3Harris. The FAA confirmed at the time it was testing Starlink terminals, one at its Atlantic City, New Jersey facility and two at “non-safety critical sites” in Alaska. SpaceX said it was providing the kits at no cost and had no intent to take over any existing FAA contract.

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Duffy described Starlink then as “part of a solution” rather than a replacement. By July 2025, the FAA told lawmakers it was not considering replacing its L3Harris and Verizon telecommunications contracts with Starlink.

Whether Starlink would have prevented Friday’s disruption is not clear. The FAA described a fault inside its terrestrial network rather than a loss of connectivity, and Musk did not explain how satellite links would have been used. His post does put SpaceX back in the conversation as Washington debates how to pay for the next air traffic control system. SpaceX already supplies Starlink to commercial airlines for inflight connectivity, and United’s rollout required FAA certification for each aircraft type.