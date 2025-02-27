UPDATED: Tesla prepares to launch ride-hailing service in California

By

Tesla has applied for a Transportation Charter-Party Carrier, or TCP, permit, which would allow it to own and control vehicles in a ride-hailing service.

Tesla applied for a “transportation charter-party carrier permit” from the California Public Utilities Commission, which would see the company own and control a fleet of ride-sharing vehicles in the Golden State.

It will use human drivers for the application. It did not apply for what the California Public Utilities Commission calls a Transportation Networth Company permit, or TNC, which, according to the agency, provides prearranged transportation services for compensation using an app, such as Lyft and Uber.

Bloomberg was the first to spot the application, which was filed in November 2024, its report said.

It could eventually lead to participation in the CPUC’s Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service, as the TCP is a prerequisite to go into that program.

However, as of now, Tesla has not applied to participate in the Autonomous Vehicle Service Program, and even if their current application was granted, it would not allow the company to offer drivered or driverless autonomous vehicle rides to the public in any way.

The move also is a direct blow to competitors like Uber, Waymo, and others, who offer ride-hailing and/or autonomous vehicle transportation programs.

If approved, Tesla would gain the same type of permit used by Waymo, the report confirmed.

Of course, this is all pending regulatory approval, and Tesla is not planning to start its self-driving offerings in California, but Texas, instead.

During Tesla’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call, CEO Elon Musk unveiled plans for the company to launch the program in Texas this year:

“So, we’re going to be launching unsupervised full self-driving as a paid service in Austin in June. So, I talked to the team. We feel confident in being able to do an initial launch of unsupervised, no one in the car, Full Self-Driving in Austin in June.”

He went on to say that Tesla would launch this in “many cities in America by the end of this year” in early February. Still, a lot of work is left to do, because there have been no approvals for Tesla to begin these operations in Austin or any other city.

Tesla does plan, however, on rolling out the Cybercab it unveiled in early October in Los Angeles as the first vehicle to give driverless rides in Austin. Tesla’s Head of Design Franz von Holzhausen and VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy confirmed in a recent interview with Jay Leno that the Cybercab would be rolling around the streets of Austin in June:

🚨Tesla Cybercab rides are coming to Austin in June and potentially California shortly thereafter This would be a huge development for Tesla moving into late 2025 and beyond https://t.co/bJB7aRXyO0 pic.twitter.com/6P2csgYlqr — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 27, 2025

