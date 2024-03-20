Ferrari EVs will differ from Tesla in one big way, CEO says

By

Ferrari electric vehicles have yet to hit the market, but when they do, they will differ from Tesla’s in one big way, CEO Benedetto Vigna said.

“Electric cars are not silent,” Vigna said during a CNBC interview earlier this week. “If you know the technology, you know you can do a lot of things also with electric cars.”

It appears to be a part of the Ferrari experience to have a loud and “vocal” vehicle that others can hear from Vigna’s perspective. While many EVs on the market today are so quiet that they require noisemakers as a way to alert pedestrians of their presence, Ferrari will not follow this unique feature of electric cars.

“When we talk about luxury cars like our cars, we are talking about the emotion that we are able to deliver to our client, so we are not talking about functional cars like other EVs that you see on the road,” he said.

Some car enthusiasts argue that the lack of noise from EVs also comes with a lack of soul. On the contrary, others truly enjoy the silence that comes from an EV, as loud motors are not necessarily pleasurable for everyone.

Vigna said Ferrari is working on an EV prototype that will be “far from silent,” according to BI. Whether this means the noise will come from an artificial source or it will somehow create an electric motor that can generate the noise of a combustion engine is not yet known.

Based on his quotes, including his remarks on “if you know the technology,” it sounds like Ferrari might try to make an electric motor that can generate substantial amounts of sound.

Vigna said last year that the company’s Maranello factory, which will manufacture EVs, will be complete by June.

It also plans to unveil its first EV supercar in Q4 2025.

It needs to be said that Vigna does not mean any disrespect to Tesla. He has complemented Tesla on several occasions in the past. Last year, he said the company made drastic contributions to the industry as a whole.

“The big contribution that Tesla has made to the automotive industry? It was a wake-up call. Things used to happen too slowly. Tesla shook up the industry and accelerated processes and decisions. They were faster and more agile.”

