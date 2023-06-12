By

Ferrari CEO Bendetto Vigna revealed its electric vehicle supercar production factory’s completion date, which is next June, at an investor conference last week.

Ferrari has been one of the world’s most exclusive automakers, building ultra-fast cars for the ultra-wealthy, at least in many circumstances. Its success has always come from its prowess in combustion engine vehicles.

However, with the world’s transition to sustainable energy, especially in vehicles, becoming more evident, Ferrari has spoken on numerous occasions regarding its future with EVs, and it appears to becoming more real.

In June 2022, insiders from the Italian automaker revealed that its third production line at the world-famous Maranello plant would be dedicated to the production of electric vehicles. It would help support the company’s goal of having 40 percent of its sales be fully electric by 2030.

ALSO READ: Ferrari CEO compliments Tesla for shaking up the automotive industry

The factory at Maranello will also be carbon neutral by that time.

Maranello’s EV production efforts “will be ready in June 2024,” and when it is completed, it will produce up to 15,000 all-electric units per year, the company said to Bloomberg.

Its first EV supercar will be unveiled in Q4 2025.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ferrari reveals EV factory completion date, and it’s not far away