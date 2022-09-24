Filmmaker offers influencers $100 to bash Tesla, Elon Musk.

By

In an emailed tip sent to Teslarati, a reader shared that a filmmaker is hiring 75-100 social media influencers to record themselves bashing Elon Musk and Tesla. According to the tip, which included the screenshot below, the casting call is asking for influencers to bash Tesla, Elon Musk, and autonomous driving.

The short film, titled Man Versus. Musk, is seeking “75-100 actors with a strong social media presence/following to read and self-record a new 10-15 minute monologue.” According to the casting call, which you can find here, the pay will be a flat rate of $100 for an estimated one hour of work.

Influencers will need to record themselves reading the script and upload the video to social media before receiving the $100 payment. At the time of this writing, there are only two influencers who have read and uploaded the script which starts out as

“Hey Everybody! How’s it going? Thanks for coming. I’m Jordan. Welcome to “Man Versus Musk” A show. A comedy. A call to action. A political movement that requires our attention and focus. More on the Musk matter later,”

The script that the influencers record themselves reading claims that Elon Musk has been intentionally tone-deaf to distracted driving.

“Fact, he has built his empire disempowering drivers from the ability to pay attention and keep their car on the road,” the script reads.

According to the script, Tesla’s Ludicrous Mode is the greatest champion of distracted driving the world has ever seen. It says that Elon Musk has no interest in stopping what it calls destructive driving which would require drivers not to play on their phones while driving and change their behavior while behind the wheel.

“He is the billionaire promoter of distracted driving. He’s built his wealth and reputation on the promise of the self-driving car. Over and over, Musk has declared that truly autonomous driving is nearly here! The day when a Tesla could drive itself — which it turns out is much further away than previous estimations. Extolling the virtues of auto-pilot, leading drivers to falsely believe that it is safe to keep their eyes off the road,” the script reads.

It should be noted that Tesla has always emphasized that drivers pay attention and be prepared to take over when Autopilot and FSD Beta are engaged.

My 2.5¢

As someone who has actually met Elon Musk, witnessed FSD Beta stop for cyclists and pedestrians, and has interviewed Tesla owners and read stories by owners whose lives have been saved by their cars, I find this film lacking in facts.

I think the filmmaker does want to do good and see themself as doing good, but their actions are based upon misinformation and quite frankly, Tesla FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) that is often spread by the mainstream media.

I think the focus should be on distracted driving and include facts and statistics such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) recent estimates of the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and compare those with Tesla’s own data.

According to the NHTSA, in 2021 there were a total of 38,824 fatalities per 100 million VMT. Tesla published its own vehicle safety report for 2021 for each quarter and includes data showing whether or not a vehicle had Autopilot engaged. According to Tesla per quarter:

Q1 2021

1 accident for every 4.19 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged.

1 accident for every 2.05 million miles driven without Autopilot engaged but with Tesla’s active safety features.

1 accident for every 978,000 miles driven without Autopilot and without Tesla’s active safety features.

Q2 2021

1 accident for every 4.41 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged and Tesla’s active safety features engaged.

1 accident for every 1.2 million miles driven without Autopilot and without Tesla’s active safety features.

Q3 2021

1 accident for every 4.97 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged and Tesla’s active safety features engaged.

1 accident for every 1.6 million miles driven without Autopilot and without Tesla’s active safety features.

Q4 2021

1 accident for every 4.31 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged and Tesla’s active safety features engaged.

1 accident for every 1.59 million miles driven without Autopilot and without Tesla’s active safety features.

For each quarter, Tesla said,

“By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 484,000 miles.”

Although Tesla documented accidents and the NHTSA documented fatalities, Tesla’s numbers show that with its Autopilot and active safety features engaged, there are fewer incidents than without.

Personally, I find it sad and disheartening that this filmmaker isn’t using facts or data and is manipulating young people into spreading misinformation about Tesla, Elon Musk, and autonomous driving for an easy $100.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

