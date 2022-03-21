LAPD posts $1,000 reward for info on flying Tesla Model S driver

By

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to the driver’s arrest behind the flying Tesla incident over the weekend.

According to LAPD Central Traffic, a rental driver of a black 2018 Tesla Model S vehicle performed a dangerous stunt at Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on March 20 at 12:10 am. The Tesla Model S hit several trash cans and two parked cars.

Videos of the flying Tesla Model S were shared online and spread rapidly over the weekend. However, the driver of the Tesla is not visible in the videos. After the stunt, the Tesla Model S was abandoned at the scene. The LAPD stated that a misdemeanor hit-and-run was completed that night.

A YouTube video posted by Alex Choi state that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident was a brand new Tesla worth $150,000. Choi was present during the incident. However, the Tesla vehicle involved in the incident was not a refresh Model S, which currently starts at $93,740. The Plaid variant, which came out in 2021, costs $129,740.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle and the rental driver involved in the stunt are encouraged to contact Detective Juan Campos from the Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713. People may also email Detective Campos at [email protected] Those who want to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or send an email to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

One TikToker, who goes by dominykas, posted a clip that seemingly identified himself as the rental driver behind the flying Tesla incident. He posted a video that appeared to show him behind the Tesla Model S steering wheel on the night in question. The Tiktoker stated he crashed his “new” Tesla in the video. He admitted to performing the stunt again in a later video.

Watch a video of the Tesla incident below.

