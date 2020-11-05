Ford CEO pledges to keep EV lineup affordable with no “six-digit” prices

With the electric vehicle segment becoming more and more crowded, Ford has announced that its upcoming EVs will be priced quite aggressively. In what seems to be a subtle dig at the $112,595 GMC Hummer EV, CEO Jim Farley noted that Ford would not be releasing electric vehicles that are in the six-figure range. Instead, Ford’s EVs will be as affordable as possible.

“We are not going after the $100,000-plus market. These are affordable vehicles,” Farley said in a statement to Wards Auto.

Farley later noted that the lineup of Ford EVs he has in mind would be priced between $20,000 to $70,000 before options. This is a very aggressive target, considering that even EV leader Tesla is still in the process of lowering its production costs to such a degree that it could release a $25,000 car, a vehicle that’s more affordable than the Model 3, the company’s current entry-level vehicle.

Interestingly enough, Farley did not elaborate if his $20,000 to $70,000 price range estimate includes government incentives. Unlike Tesla and longtime rival GM, after all, Ford is yet to exhaust its government incentives, so customers of vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E will still be able to take advantage of the US government’s $7,500 tax credit.

Farley’s recent statements bode well for the upcoming Ford F-150 Electric, a vehicle that is being promoted as a “real” work truck. Considering the CEO’s statement, it appears that the Ford F-150 Electric’s most expensive variant will start at around $70,000, allowing it to compete directly with the Tesla Cybertruck, at least in price. The Cybertruck’s tri-motor variant, which boasts over 500 miles of range per charge, starts at $69,990.

As noted in an AutoBlog report, it is quite challenging to speculate how Ford intends to come up with electric vehicles that are in the $20,000 range. The company’s alliance with the Volkswagen group does give it access to the modular MEB platform, but even the ID.3 has not reached such a price yet. The Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s upcoming all-electric crossover, starts at about $43,995.

While Farley noted that Ford would not venture into six-digit territory, this does not mean that the company would not produce premium vehicles for the upscale market. Ford’s luxury Lincoln brand, for one, could still offer electric cars that are priced at around the same range as the Hummer EV. Such an EV seemed to be in the works previously with Lincoln sourcing technology from Rivian, but the project was canceled this April. Lincoln executives, for their part, pledged then that they are committed to releasing an EV in the near future.