Ford follows up electric F-150 ‘real work truck’ claims with flashy teaser video

Just last week, a Ford Motors executive threw some shade at the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck and other manufacturer’s similar all-electric pursuits, claiming its competitors were producing ‘lifestyle’ trucks rather than ‘real’ work vehicles. In a follow up to those claims, the maker of America’s most popular pickup truck has released a flashy new video showing off their all-electric F-150 doing some tough, work-heavy action.

In the marketing bit, the company’s well-known “Built Ford Tough” motto is clearly used as the clip’s inspiration. The electric F-150 featured has the phrase on its hood, and the truck is seen handling environments meant to show off its capabilities. In particular, the vehicle travels up steep inclines with a large trailer in tow and easily commutes through large boulder-ridden trails. This recent video clearly indicates that Ford is not just serious about its EV commitment, but it intends to keep its crown in the American pickup segment.

In a media briefing on September 16th, Ford’s president of the Americas and international markets, Kumar Galhotra, highlighted that the upcoming electric F-150 will be built for heavy-duty hauling and towing. Ford won’t exactly aim for the recreation crowd, as its rivals Tesla and Rivian have supposedly done with their brands. “The all-electric F-150 is designed and engineered for hard-working customers that need a truck to do a job,” Galhotra explained.

Ford’s electric F-150. (Image: Ford Motors)

Even with 100-year-plus head start in terms of market presence, Ford will be delivering its first electric truck later than any of its newer peers. The American automaker expects the electric F-150 to be due around the middle of 2022. However, both Tesla and Rivian are planning trial production and customer deliveries in mid-2021. Notably, although Ford’s recent advertisement is meant to differentiate the legacy automaker from its rivals, even Rivian has put out videos already with the R1T pickup handling challenging environments similar to those taken up by the F-150.

Ford’s entry into the EV world may also be hindered by battery cell production – a problem that seems to be a recurring theme for most electric car companies. Due to a legal dispute between LG Chem and SK Innovation, the latter being the cell supplier for the battery-powered F-150, SK Innovation may be blocked from establishing a battery production facility in the US. This would most likely impact Ford’s ability to ramp production of its upcoming truck. Volkswagen is also affected by the SK Innovation legal hurdles.

With Tesla’s early start on electric vehicle production in 2012 combined with its most recent entry into battery cell production to be detailed at tomorrow’s Battery Day event, perhaps Ford will need to look a bit more towards its rivals to help navigate the future despite being such a leader in the past.

You can watch Ford’s new electric F-150 video below: