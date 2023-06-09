Ford files roof-mounted backup battery patent for electric vehicles

By

Ford filed a patent for a roof-mounted backup battery pack. The backup battery pack would probably ease range anxiety for some new electric vehicle owners.

The abstract of the Ford patent reads as follows:

“An electrified vehicle backup battery system includes a traction battery pack of an electrified vehicle and a backup battery assembly that is removably mounted to the electrified vehicle. The backup battery assembly is configured to recharge the traction battery pack through a charge port of the electrified vehicle. A traction battery pack charging method includes recharging a traction battery pack of an electrified vehicle from a backup battery assembly that is mounted above a roof of the electrified vehicle.”

Ford’s backup battery system includes an encased plurality of battery modules with a cord set, all of which are placed on top of a roof rack. The roof rack is fully functional, as it can transport various types of cargo, including boxes, bags, and canoes. The backup battery assembly can be removed so EV owners can use the roof rack freely.

Interestingly enough, the charging set in Ford’s patent is not a Tesla NACS port but CCS. Recently Ford teamed up with Tesla to provide its customers Supercharger access. The legacy automaker also announced it would integrate Tesla NACS charing into its vehicles for easier access to the Supercharger Network.

The Lightning Owner forum pointed out that Ford’s patent uses the Bronco in its diagrams to demonstrate its backup battery system. The Ford Bronco is a popular overlanding vehicle which may explain why the legacy OEM decided to use the car for its backup battery system. The Bronco is also well-known for its off-roading capabilities. The diagrams hint at Ford’s plans for its electric vehicle lineup in the future.

In the Detailed Description portion of Ford’s patent, the legacy automaker explains why a backup battery might be necessary for areas lacking charging stations.

“Users may be reluctant to drive an electrified vehicle in areas lacking charging stations. This disclosure provides a backup battery assembly that can be removably mounted to a roof of a vehicle and utilized to recharge a traction battery pack of a vehicle and utilized to recharge a traction battery pack of the vehicle. The backup battery assembly is particularly useful for vehicles that frequent areas lacking high numbers of charging stations, such as off-roading vehicles utilized for off-roading.”

