Ford CEO sees ‘cost and chaos’ in Trump tariffs, GM aims to ease impact

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s passage of tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports this week, Ford and General Motors (GM) are evaluating how to handle expected cost increases—with the two companies thus far having responded a little bit differently.

The Trump administration on Monday officially imposed a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., after recently delaying tariffs threatened against Mexico and Canada for a month. In response, Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that Trump’s decision has so far only brought increased “cost and chaos” to the auto sector, while GM CEO Mary Barra says the automaker may be able to mitigate up to 50 percent of the impact of the tariffs, according to a report from Automotive News.

“President Trump has talked a lot about making our U.S. auto industry stronger, bringing more production here, more innovation to the U.S., and if this administration can achieve that, it would be, I think, one of the most signature accomplishments,” Farley said during an event on Tuesday. “So far, what we’re seeing is a lot of cost and a lot of chaos.”

Ford is looking to build up inventory where it can in order to prepare for even more widespread tariffs of 25 percent, expected to be lodged against all products from Mexico and Canada, per Trump’s original plans that have now been delayed. Despite the newly imposed metal tariffs, Ford has noted that most of its steel and aluminum materials currently come from within the U.S., though it’s also expecting to take on some of the increased costs facing other suppliers.

In other recent statements, Ford has also expressed some level of optimism for the Trump administration’s plans for the auto industry. Executive Chairman Bill Ford recently said that Trump “clearly understands the importance of [the auto] industry,” adding that he is aware that the U.S. President “wants to be helpful” and saying that he feels “very confident” that Ford will have a say in future discussions within the administration’s auto efforts.

Others, including Canadian supplier Linamar, have been quick to criticize the tariff plans publicly, while GM has taken a slightly more cautious approach to the news. Barra has said that GM could mitigate as much as 30 to 50 percent of the cost impact of such tariffs, without requiring additional capital.

“We are prepared when we know exactly what’s going to happen,” Barra responded, as detailed in a separate story from Automotive News. “Of course, if tariffs are longer, there’s additional things that we’ve studied that we know we can do from a capital-efficient way.”

It’s not yet clear whether or not Trump will institute the more widespread tariffs on Mexico and Canada, after he delayed the plans by requiring each country’s military to assist with border control as a condition for delaying the plans for a month. The Trump administration also instituted a 10 percent tariff on imports from China, after many other countries have also established new tariffs on the country in the past several months.

