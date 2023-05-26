Ford’s adoption of Tesla NACS could change the EV charging landscape [Opinion]

By

Ford recently announced it would add Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port to its future electric vehicles (EVs). The move may change the EV charging landscape in North America.

Tesla NACS Background

In 2022, Tesla opened its EV connector design to the world, providing other electric vehicle automakers access to it. The company renamed the technology the North American Charging Standard, with the intention to make it the standard charging connector and charge port in the EV charging landscape.

The leading EV maker enumerated several reasons the NACS was an ideal standard. First, Tesla pointed out that NACS’ AC charging offers up to 1 MW DC charging, providing twice the power of the conventional Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors in a neat slim package.

In addition, the Model Y producer emphasized that NACS is used in the most expansive EV charging network: the Tesla Supercharger network. Tesla also mentioned that Network operators planned to incorporate NACS into their chargers, increasing its reach.

Despite its intention to make NACS the standard charging connector and charging port, Tesla also rolled out the Magic Dock. The Tesla Magic Dock provides non-tesla EVs with CCS ports access to the Supercharger Network.

Tesla Supercharger Growth with Ford’s Support

Ford EV drivers will gain access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada, which is excellent news for both companies. With NACS equipment, Ford EV owners can access Tesla’s Superchargers. At the same time, Tesla’s NACS technology gains support from a notable leader in North America’s automobile industry.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Ford’s move might encourage other EV automakers to use Tesla NACS technology. EV makers using the NACS standard would support the expansion and use of the Supercharger Network across North America. Tesla’s Supercharger revenue might increase as more EV automakers adopt the NACS design since more electric vehicle owners would likely use Superchargers.

Ford’s EV Market Share with Tesla NACS

On the other hand, Ford using the NACS standard might make the veteran carmaker’s EVs more attractive to Tesla customers.

Analysts always discuss EV market share and which automaker is leading the charge. Thus far, Tesla’s innovations have gained tremendous support from the EV community. There is an ongoing narrative that other automakers are trying to get a piece of Tesla’s pie.

However, analysts often don’t consider that some drivers purchase more than one vehicle from different brands. So producing electric cars doesn’t necessarily mean an EV maker is taking Tesla’s market share.

Tesla customers are familiar with the benefits of the Supercharger Network. Charging will always be one of the top factors EV buyers will consider during their purchase. If a Tesla driver were to purchase another vehicle, they might consider buying from Ford now, considering its access to the Supercharger Network.

Ford remains one of the most iconic automobile makers in the world. Its legacy alone makes it a formidable player in the growing EV industry. Meanwhile, Tesla is building a legacy of its own. Ford and Tesla might have enough influence to make the NACS the standard across North America.

