Ford flexed a strong Q2 for its electric vehicle division, known as Model e, showing a 61 percent growth in sales for the quarter and a 72 percent increase for the year.

Tesla is the only EV maker in the U.S. that is outpacing Ford in terms of EV sales. While it is by a sizeable margin, Ford still leads the way when it comes to legacy car companies.

Ford’s EV prowess is becoming more notable as 54 percent of Mustang Mach-E sales and 64 percent of F-150 Lightning sales come from customers who are new to Ford.

Performance by Model

Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are still desirable to consumers, and the automaker reports increased sales for these models. The Mach-E saw a 46 percent rise in sales over the last year and a 58 percent increase through the first half of 2024.

The Mach-E, which technically qualifies as a crossover, had serious trouble getting off the ground. Over the last several years, the vehicle has become one of the most popular options in the EV crossover sector, trailing the Model Y for the top spot.

It is the fifth best-selling EV in the U.S. in 2024, according to U.S. News.

F-150 Lightning

Ford still continues to flex the F-150 Lightning as the best-selling electric truck in the U.S., beating out the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla fans may not have to deal with this much longer, as the company recently said that it had reached a run rate of 1,000 units per week at Giga Texas. That number is only going to get bigger, at least in my estimation.

Even still, the F-150 Lightning is a formidable competitor. It has a solid interior and fits the look of a classic pickup, and simply put, some people don’t want the futuristic and polarizing design that Tesla is offering with the Cybertruck.

The F-150 Lightning captured 15,645 sales through June 2024. 7,902 units were sold in Q2, which Ford says is a 77 percent increase from the same period last year.

E-Transit

We can’t forget about the E-Transit! Ford’s electric van was once again America’s best-selling in the class with 6,301 units sold.

That’s an increase of 96 percent, and three of every four E-Transit sales are from repeat customers; they’re noting lower maintenance and fuel costs for their reasoning.

