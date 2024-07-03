By

Electric truck maker Rivian has denied a recent report from Germany claiming that the upcoming Rivian R2 may be produced at Volkswagen’s South Carolina plant in the United States. Initial reports about the matter were reported in German newspaper Handelsblatt, which cited individuals reportedly familiar with the matter.

As per Handelsblatt’s sources, Rivian and Volkswagen’s collaboration may extend beyond the joint development of vehicle software and platforms. The publication’s sources claimed that the two automakers are also open to joint activities in vehicle production and hardware, specifically with regards to Volkswagen’s upcoming EVs from its US brand Scout Motors.

The German news outlet’s sources also claimed that there were talks of the Rivian R2 being produced at Volkswagen’s South Carolina plant, though discussions about the matter were reportedly still in their very early stages. Whether such a collaboration could happen would depend on the success of Rivian and Volkswagen’s software collaboration, Handelsblatt‘s sources claimed.

Volkswagen shared a statement to German motoring news outlet Automobil Produktion, with the carmaker stating that they would not comment on speculations. “Our clear focus is on the next steps in our joint venture plans with Rivian on software and electrical-electronic architecture,” Volkswagen noted.

Rivian, for its part, informed Reuters that there are currently no plans to produce the R2 with Volkswagen. “There are no plans for production of vehicles with Volkswagen Group,” a Rivian spokesperson noted. The spokesperson also stated that the company has not changed its plans about producing the Rivian R2 at its Normal, Illinois plant, as well as the planned Georgia plant.

Volkswagen is looking to produce Scout’s all-electric vehicles at the company’s South Carolina plant. Considering that Scout Motors is also developing SUVS and pickups, the brand may seem like a great match for Rivian. However, a Scout spokesperson stated that there have been no talks about producing the R2 at Volkswagen’s South Carolina site. “We have not had any conversations about producing Rivian vehicles,” the Scout spokesperson stated.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Rivian denies report alleging that R2 may be produced at Volkswagen’s South Carolina plant