Ford knocks down Mustang Mach-E prices, now offering sub-$40k trim

Ford has knocked down prices of the 2023 Mustang Mach-E, trimming thousands of dollars off of some trims in the lineup.

It now has a sub-$40,000 offering with the entry-level Select Rear-Wheel-Drive trim as the number two electric SUV in the U.S. is now more affordable than ever.

Ford took off as much as $8,100 from the former MSRP on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E, with most of the more premiere trim levels receiving the largest discounts.

New pricing on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E is as follows:

Select RWD – $39,895 (down $3,100)

(down $3,100) Select AWD – $42,895 (down $3,100)

(down $3,100) Premium RWD Standard Range – $42,895 (down $4,100)

(down $4,100) Premium AWD Standard Range – $45,895 (down $4,100)

(down $4,100) Premium RWD Extended Range – $45,895 (down $8,100)

(down $8,100) Premium AWD Extended Range – $48,895 (down $8,100)

(down $8,100) California Route 1 AWD – $48,895 (down $8,100)

(down $8,100) GT – $52,395 (down $7,600)

(down $7,600) GT Performance – $57,395 (down $7,600)

Ford rolled out numerous discounts on the Mustang Mach-E last year, offering everything from low payment lease opportunities to discounts through its Red Carpet offerings.

However, the automaker is likely looking to rid itself of inventory from the previous model year as the Mustang Mach-E’s 2024 iteration is now the newest offering from Ford.

This morning, Ford also detailed the pricing discounts on the F-150 Lightning, which included both the Point of Sale EV credit, which launched in January, as well as retail incentives that offer as much as $12,500 off of the MSRP.

Discounts on the F-150 Lightning amounted to as much as $15,000.

Ford is one of the legacy automakers that has committed to electrifying some of its offerings, and has even established a separate division for its EVs from its internal combustion engine offerings.

However, it said in its most recent earnings call that it planned to scale back production to match demand, as it has struggled to progress toward profitability on the EV side.

