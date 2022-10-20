General Motors unveils GMC Sierra EV

By

On Thursday, General Motors unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new electric GMC Sierra. The pickup comes in three trims, with the fully loaded Denali Edition 1 priced at $107,000 MSRP. The Denali Edition 1 was named after the highest peak in North America. According to GM, the all-electric pickup, “is built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be.”

Credit: General Motors

The Denali 1 Edition becomes available in the spring of 2024 and includes the following features:

Signature Denali Luxury Interior with Premium Seating Materials

22″ Wheels with 33″ Tires

LED Headlamps with Charge-Status Animation

Lit Perimeter Front Grille and Lit Front GMC Badge

Super Cruise Driver-Assistance Technology for Compatible Roads, Includes 3-Year Super Cruise Subscription

Driver-Assistance Technology for Compatible Roads, Includes 3-Year Super Cruise Subscription Spray-on Bedliner

As with the GMC Hummer EV pickup, the GMC Sierra EV will have fast-charging capabilities, four-wheel “crab walk” steering, and 400 miles of range.

GM also added two lower-priced versions of the electric pickup that start at around $50,000. The Sierra EV Elevation will be available in early 2025 and the Sierra EV AT4 will be available in late 2024.

Credit: General Motors

During a press event, GM’s Duncan Aldred spoke about the design of the pickup truck. “It’s going to attract different customers, more traditional truck buyers, whereas the Hummer EV has been attracting people from all brands, people out of exotic sports cars, for example,” he said.

“With the Hummer EV, we found that 70% of customers with reservations are new to EVs, and about 75% of them are new to the GMC brand,” he added, noting that it will have a different feel and appeal to the brand’s loyal following.

Before unveiling the new electric truck, GM celebrated the reveal with a collaboration with NTWRK, a live-stream shopping platform. The two curated several products and Molly Peck, vice president of Buick and GMC marketing said that the collaboration celebrated the next chapter in the Sierra franchise.

“The Sierra EV is the newest addition to GMC’s electric revolution, which began with the GMC Hummer EV supertruck,” Peck said.

“This collaboration with NTWRK celebrates the next chapter of the Sierra franchise, bringing forward premium talent and products that enhance the reveal of the first-ever Sierra EV.”

