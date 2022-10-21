Rivian is holding a job fair on Saturday at its Normal, IL factory

By

Rivian is holding a job fair on Saturday at its factory in Normal, Illinois. The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in a production role at Rivian are invited to walk in. Applicants are to expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist. Rivian’s lead talent acquisition specialist, Amy Fitzgerald, told CIProud that applicants don’t need to bring anything with them.

Credit: Rivian

“They can bring themselves. We can get to know them, do everything else here, they will have an R1T or an R1S on site that they can check out and see what they can potentially be building as well. We’ll have a talent team and group leaders/mangers from the floor,” she said.

The company’s senior staff talent acquisition, supply chain, and Capex, Jared Harlow, shared a list of positions for which the automaker is hiring on LinkedIn. Careers in battery cell material purchasing, lead global supply managers, senior product managers for the supply chain, and others are just a few.

In July, Rivian said that it planned to cut around 6% of its workforce and wanted to focus on simplifying its product plans. It cited the economy as a key reason for the challenges with raising money to build up production.

“We need to be able to continue to grow and scale without additional financing in this macro environment,” CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a memo.

“To achieve this, we have simplified our product roadmap and focused on where it is most impactful to deploy capital.”

The automaker plans to post its third-quarter 2022 financial results in November. Rivian produced and delivered 7,363 vehicles in Normal, Illinois, and delivered 6,584 in Q3.

