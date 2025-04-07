News
Tesla supplier LGES sees 138% Q1 2025 profit surge
Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution reports a 138% rise in Q1 operating profits, buoyed by tax credits. The South Korean firm estimated an operating profit of 374.7 billion won ($255 million) for January to March, up from 157.3 billion won ($107 million) a year ago. The figure trounces the LSEG SmartEstimate average of 29 billion won, reflecting a strong quarter.
However, strip away U.S. Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, and LGES flags an operating loss of 83 billion won ($56.52 million). The shortfall underscores a cooling EV market, tempering demand for batteries, reported Reuters. LGES announced the mixed results Monday, highlighting the pivotal role of incentives in its bottom line.
Despite industry headwinds, the 138% profit surge positions LGES ahead of competitors like CATL. With Tesla leaning on LGES for battery supply, the Q1 uptick signals resilience, even as broader EV sales soften globally.
LGES has been a long-time battery supplier to Tesla. In mid-2024, it started prioritizing production for 4680 cell production at its new $5.5 billion plant in Arizona. Since its work with Tesla, LGES has also grown to work with other US-based automakers, like General Motors.
LGES recently announced its plans to acquire General Motors’ (GM) entire stake in the two companies’ joint venture (JV) battery plant for 3 trillion won ($2.043 billion). The JV plant is in Lansing, Michigan, and would have been the third battery facility under the LGES and General Motors battery partnership.
In December 2024, GM announced plans to sell its stake in the Lansing plant to LGES after adjusting its electric vehicle (EV) plans amid a slowdown in sales. LGES and General Motors operate battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee under their Ultium Cells LLC JV. The pair also entered a new partnership to develop prismatic cells last year.
The South Korean company started expanding in the robotics industry late last year. In November 2024, LGES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Bear Robotics. Under its agreement, LGES will supply cylindrical battery cells for the robotics company’s flagship robots.
Anti-Musk protester temporarily arrested in Berlin for poster with Nazi salute
Authorities temporarily arrested a protester for displaying a poster that featured Elon Musk performing a Hitler salute alongside Nazi figures.
A protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Berlin-Mitte, Germany took an interesting turn on Saturday when one demonstrator’s provocative poster triggered an arrest and a state security investigation.
Temporary Arrest
As noted by a police spokesperson to German publication rbb24, around 250 people gathered for a demonstration against Trump and Musk in front of Tesla’s Wilhelmstraße showroom in Berlin-Mitte. The event stayed largely uneventful, though authorities temporarily arrested a protester for displaying a poster that featured Tesla CEO Elon Musk performing a Hitler salute alongside Nazi figures.
The image in the poster was deemed by authorities as anti-constitutional. State security has initiated an investigation into the matter.
Trump-Musk Protests
The Tesla protest was pushed by groups like “Fridays for Future” and “Campact.” The event drew several hundred participants, organizers claimed, aligning with the global “Tesla Takedown” movement. Participants accused Musk of attacking democracy and the United States’ social system.
About 90 demonstrators also gathered outside the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz on Saturday afternoon, police reported. Organized by “Democrats Abroad,” the protest criticized the U.S. President and Tesla CEO’s political activities. Unlike the anti-Tesla rally at the electric vehicle maker’s showroom, this demonstration avoided any entanglements with authorities.
Not Political
While Elon Musk has become a lightning rod for political controversy, Tesla Germany has maintained that it is staying away from politics. In a comment to German media, factory manager André Thierig stated that Giga Berlin simply builds vehicles.
“We build cars and have never made any political statements,” he stated.
Elon Musk and top Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro lock horns over tariffs
Musk has criticized Navarro for his inexperience in building, while the trade advisor threw shade towards the CEO over his EV business.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Donald Trump top trade advisor Peter Navarro have locked horns about the administration’s tariffs, which have resulted in a wide selloff on Monday.
Musk has criticized Navarro for his inexperience in building things, while the trade advisor threw some shade towards Musk over the CEO’s electric vehicle business.
Musk’s Initial Volley
During a video-link interview with Italy deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, Musk noted that he was hoping for a zero-tariff situation between Europe and the United States. “At the end of the day, I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk stated.
The CEO also criticized Navarro, who was defending the administration’s tariffs, on social media platform X. In a post, Musk wrote that “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing” because it “Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem.” Musk also noted that Navarro “ain’t built sh*t.”
Navarro’s Clapback
In a comment on Fox News, Navarro stated that while Elon Musk’s work with DOGE is impeccable, the CEO’s reaction to the Trump administration’s tariffs is understandable due to his role in Tesla. Navarro then noted that Musk was simply “protecting his own interests as any business person would do.”
“Look, Elon, when he’s in his DOGE lane, he’s great. But we understand what’s going on here. We just have to understand. Elon sells cars. And he’s in Texas assembling cars, that have big parts of that car from Mexico, China, batteries come from Japan or China, the electronics come from Taiwan, and he is simply protecting his own interests as any business person would do. We are more concerned about Detroit building Cadillacs with American engines, and that’s what this is all about,” Navarro noted.
The top Trump trade advisor, however, also clarified that despite the sharp words between him and the Tesla CEO, things between him and Musk are “fine.” “There is no rift here,” Navarro stated.
Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas takes shape
Tesla’s “ecological paradise” is taking shape. It could benefit 20K households—but not everyone’s convinced it prioritizes conservation.
Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas moves forward with detailed plans submitted to Travis County.
Tesla’s sprawling outdoor space, long teased by CEO Elon Musk, will have walking and biking trails, a riverfront boardwalk, fishing areas, a playground, and an orchard. According to the Travis County report obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas will also have a sports complex with tennis courts, a baseball field, and a soccer pitch.
As per the Travis County submission, Tesla’s riverfront eco-park is estimated to benefit roughly 20,000 households in the area, weaving Tesla’s presence deeper into the local community. Tesla’s $5 billion-plus investment in Gigafactory Texas has already outpaced job creation goals, employing 21,191 workers in 2024—about half of whom call the county home.
However, not everyone is sold on Tesla’s vision for its ecological paradise. Austin environmental advocate Paul DiFiore, who reviewed earlier 2022 drafts, noted a shift in focus.
“The expectation of significant acreage of restoration or ‘ecological uplift’ at various places on the property appears to be gone, in favor of recreation opportunities along the riverfront, which provide far less conservation value. And with basically no community input or engagement along the way,” DiFiore said
Despite the critique, Tesla’s eco-park underscores its efforts toward community-focused projects. The initiative could set a new benchmark for corporate-backed public spaces as Giga Texas expands, even as it navigates local skepticism.
The City of Austin approved Tesla’s ecological paradise for Giga Texas in October 2022. At the time, Musk noted that work on Tesla’s eco-park would not start until Giga Texas was financially “on its feet.”
